Undefeated Brothers Jorge and Izak Carlos Return Home for Major Showdowns at BIYU Promotions’ “Heart of America” Boxing Event

KANSAS CITY, KS – For brothers Jorge Carlos (13-0, 11 KOs) and Izak Carlos (9-0, 7 KOs), boxing has always been about more than winning fights. It’s about family, sacrifice, hard work and chasing a dream together.

On Saturday, October 10, 2026, the undefeated brothers from nearby Olathe, Kansas, will have an opportunity to share another special moment when they compete on the same card at BiYu Promotions’ “Heart of America Pro + Am Boxing Invitational” at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas.

The event will stream live worldwide on CombatVisionTV, giving fans around the globe an opportunity to watch two of the Kansas City area’s rising boxing talents compete in front of their hometown supporters.

For the Carlos brothers, fighting so close to home carries special meaning. The same family members, friends and supporters who have followed their journey will have the opportunity to watch them take another important step in their professional careers.

Both fighters enter the event undefeated, but neither will have an easy assignment.

Jorge, the more experienced of the two professionals, will face Carlos Manuel Portillo (23-10, 17 KOs) of Asuncion, Paraguay, in a scheduled 10-round super lightweight bout.

Izak will square off against Deivi Julio (29-18, 18 KOs) of Monteria, Colombia, in a scheduled eight-round super featherweight contest.

With both opponents bringing considerable professional experience and knockout power, October 10 represents an important test for the brothers as they continue climbing the professional ranks.

For Jorge, returning to the Kansas City area with an undefeated record is a rewarding moment, but one he doesn’t take for granted.

With 11 knockouts in 13 victories, Jorge has established himself as an exciting young fighter. Now, he wants to give his hometown fans a performance worth remembering.

“It’s a great feeling to be fighting back home, especially with my brother on the same card,” said Jorge Carlos. “We’ve put in a lot of work to get to this point, and our family has been there through everything. To have them come out and watch us fight together is special. I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I want to put on a great show for everyone supporting us.”

Jorge understands that Portillo’s experience makes him a dangerous opponent.

The Paraguayan veteran has 23 professional victories, including 17 knockouts, and will enter the ring looking to hand Jorge his first defeat.

“Portillo has a lot of experience, and he can punch, so I’m taking this fight very seriously,” Jorge added. “He’s been in more professional fights than me, but that’s the kind of challenge I want. I have to keep stepping up if I’m going to get where I want to go. I’m confident in my preparation, and I’m ready to show how much I’ve improved.”

For Jorge, remaining undefeated is important, but he believes the bigger goal is continuing to develop into a fighter capable of competing at the championship level.

“I’m proud to be 13-0, but I know I still have a lot to prove. Every fight is another opportunity to learn and get better. A win on October 10 would be another big step for me, especially against a guy with Portillo’s experience. I want to keep moving forward and make my family and hometown proud.”

For Izak, sharing the spotlight with his brother makes an already meaningful hometown appearance even more memorable.

The undefeated super featherweight has won all nine of his professional bouts, seven by knockout, and is eager to continue building his résumé.

While boxing is an individual sport once the bell rings, Izak says having his brother alongside him throughout the journey provides motivation that goes beyond wins and losses.

“Me and Jorge have been chasing this dream together for a long time,” stated Izak Carlos. “We’ve spent so many hours in the gym pushing each other, so getting to fight on the same card close to home is a blessing. Our family has sacrificed a lot for us, and I want them to enjoy this moment. It’s going to be a special night.”

Izak’s opponent, Deivi Julio, brings 47 professional fights into their scheduled eight-round contest.

The Colombian veteran has 29 victories and 18 knockouts, making him the most experienced opponent Izak has faced based on professional fight totals.

“Julio has been around a long time,” he continued. “He’s fought a lot of rounds and has knockout power, so I know I have to be sharp. I’m not looking past him. I’ve been working hard in camp, and I’m ready for a tough fight. These are the kinds of opponents that help you grow.”

With his professional career still in its early stages, Izak views October 10 as an opportunity to introduce himself to new fans while showing the progress he has made.

“I want to stay undefeated, but more than anything, I want people to see that I’m getting better every time I fight. I’m still learning, and I know there’s a long road ahead. Fighting at home gives me extra motivation. I want to make everyone proud and give the fans a reason to keep following my career.”

Although Jorge and Izak compete in different weight classes, they share a common goal: to rise through the professional boxing ranks and eventually compete for world championships.

Their journey has been shaped by years of training, family support and the determination to build successful careers in one of the world’s most demanding sports.

On October 10, that journey brings them back to the Kansas City area.

For local boxing fans, the event provides a chance to support two undefeated fighters who call Olathe home.

For the brothers, it represents an opportunity to reward those supporters with performances that move them closer to their dreams.

And with both fights streaming live worldwide on CombatVisionTV, the Carlos brothers will have an opportunity to showcase their talents far beyond Kansas.

Ticket information for the “HEART OF AMERICA PRO + AM BOXING INVITATIONAL” is available at BiYuPromotions.com.