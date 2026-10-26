Fight Week’s 5 Fights to Watch This Week: October 26–November 1

Canelo Alvarez returns against undefeated WBC champion Christian Mbilli, Rafael Espinoza puts his featherweight title on the line, and UFC Vegas 123 brings an intriguing battle between an established contender and one of the lightweight division’s fastest-rising names.

Vacation is over, and Fight Week could not have picked a much busier weekend to get back into the routine.

Halloween night brings two very different combat-sports cards from opposite sides of the world. Riyadh hosts “Mexico vs. The World,” a boxing event built around Canelo Alvarez attempting to reclaim a piece of the super middleweight championship against unbeaten Christian Mbilli. Hours later in Las Vegas, UFC Vegas 123 gives us a main event between veteran contender Renato Moicano and Australian prospect Tom Nolan.

The boxing card has undergone some late changes, which makes this week particularly interesting. One scheduled world-title fight has already fallen off, and WBO featherweight champion Rafael Espinoza received a new challenger only days before fight night. In other words, this is a week when following the buildup may be almost as interesting as following the fights themselves.

Here are Fight Week’s 5 Fights to Watch This Week.

1. Christian Mbilli vs. Canelo Alvarez

Boxing — WBC Super Middleweight World Championship

Saturday, October 31 — The Venue, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

DAZN PPV

For most of the last decade, Canelo Alvarez entering a super middleweight championship fight meant he was the man bringing the belts.

This time he is the challenger.

That alone makes Saturday’s main event one of the more fascinating fights of the latter part of 2026. Canelo returns for the first time since his unanimous-decision loss to Terence Crawford in September 2025, a defeat that ended another run as the undisputed champion at 168 pounds. Crawford eventually retired, the championships scattered, and Christian Mbilli was elevated from interim WBC champion to full titleholder.

Mbilli now enters at 29-0-1 with 24 knockouts, carrying both the championship and the confidence of a fighter who has spent years building toward exactly this opportunity. He is aggressive, physical and comfortable forcing opponents to work for every second of a round. Canelo himself has described Mbilli as a relentless, high-volume puncher, which tells you the challenger understands the type of fight awaiting him.

The biggest question is not whether Canelo still possesses world-class skill. He clearly does. The question is what version of the 36-year-old former four-division champion remains after a long career filled with championship fights, training camps and major events. His counterpunching, body attack and ability to control distance have punished aggressive fighters before, but Mbilli is younger and enters knowing that this is his chance to move from respected champion to genuine star.

There is pressure on both men, just in different forms.

Mbilli needs to prove that possessing the WBC championship means more than inheriting an opportunity created by Crawford’s retirement. Canelo needs to prove that the Crawford defeat represented a bad night rather than the beginning of a decline.

That is why this is more than another Canelo event.

For perhaps the first time in years, Alvarez is walking into a super middleweight fight trying to take back something he once owned.

2. Renato Moicano vs. Tom Nolan

MMA — UFC Lightweight Main Event

Saturday, October 31 — Meta APEX, Las Vegas

Paramount+

UFC Vegas 123 gives us one of those matchmaking ideas that tells us exactly what the promotion wants to learn.

Renato Moicano is a known quantity. The Brazilian is a longtime contender who has fought high-level opposition across two divisions and enters Saturday ranked around the top 12 at lightweight. He owns a 21-7-1 record, with 11 victories coming by submission, and is coming off an April win over Chris Duncan.

Tom Nolan, on the other hand, represents possibility.

The Australian is 11-1, ranked No. 14 and enters on a five-fight winning streak. He has steadily transformed himself from an interesting prospect into a ranked lightweight, and now the UFC is placing him across from the kind of veteran who can reveal whether somebody truly belongs near the top of the division.

This was not originally supposed to be the fight. Moicano had been scheduled to face Brian Ortega at UFC 331 before Ortega withdrew because of injury. Instead of simply finding another opponent for that card, UFC moved Moicano to Halloween night and paired him with Nolan in a five-round main event.

That change may have created something more interesting.

Moicano understands how to navigate difficult fights, how to capitalize when opponents make mistakes and how to turn one bad grappling exchange into a submission. Nolan brings length, youth and growing confidence, but this is a substantial jump from beating developing contenders to dealing with somebody who has spent years fighting ranked UFC opposition.

The stakes are different for each man.

Moicano is fighting to remain relevant in a division that constantly produces younger challengers. Nolan is fighting to prove he belongs ahead of some of them.

That veteran-versus-prospect dynamic makes this far more compelling than the rankings alone suggest.

3. Jaime Munguia vs. Nikita Zon

Boxing — Super Middleweight Bout

Saturday, October 31 — The Venue, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

DAZN PPV

Jaime Munguia has never had difficulty giving fans action.

The question surrounding him now is where he fits in a super middleweight division that continues to change around him.

Munguia enters the Riyadh card at 46-2 with 35 knockouts and is scheduled to face undefeated Russian contender Nikita Zon. The event was initially announced with Munguia defending his WBA super middleweight championship, although the sanctioning situation surrounding that belt has become complicated because the WBA had previously ordered Munguia to face mandatory challenger Bektemir Melikuziev.

Whatever ultimately happens with the championship designation, the fight itself remains important.

Munguia has already experienced both the excitement and disappointment of competing at boxing’s highest level. He pushed Canelo Alvarez over 12 rounds in 2024, later suffered another setback, and has spent the time since trying to rebuild his position near the top of the division.

Zon represents a dangerous type of assignment because he enters without a professional defeat and without the burden of expectations that follows Munguia everywhere he fights.

For Munguia, simply winning may not be enough. On a card headlined by Canelo, and in a division where future opportunities could include Mbilli and several other champions and contenders, he needs to look like someone capable of becoming a central figure at 168 pounds.

That should encourage exactly the kind of performance Munguia usually prefers: pressure, combinations and exchanges rather than a cautious points fight.

And when Munguia chooses that style, his opponent usually gets opportunities to answer.

4. Rafael Espinoza vs. Ricardo Blandon

Boxing — WBO Featherweight World Championship

Saturday, October 31 — Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

DAZN PPV

Rafael Espinoza has spent the past few years turning himself into one of boxing’s most unusual champions.

At approximately 6-foot-1, Espinoza possesses extraordinary height for a featherweight. Yet much like Sebastian Fundora at junior middleweight, he does not always use those physical advantages in the conservative way you might expect. He is willing to exchange, throw combinations and give opponents opportunities to fight back.

That approach has helped produce a 28-0 record with 24 knockouts and four successful defenses of the WBO featherweight championship.

Saturday was originally supposed to provide a much different test. No. 1 contender Lorenzo Parra had been scheduled to challenge Espinoza, but the local commission declined to authorize Parra’s participation. That forced a last-minute opponent change, with WBO No. 15 contender Ricardo Blandon stepping into the championship opportunity.

Blandon enters at 21-6 with 14 knockouts and faces an enormous challenge on extremely short notice.

That seemingly makes this a straightforward showcase for the champion, but late replacements create strange fights. Espinoza has spent an entire training camp preparing for somebody else. Blandon has essentially been handed the biggest opportunity of his career without enough time to overthink it.

The pressure therefore belongs almost entirely to Espinoza.

He is supposed to win. He is supposed to look impressive. And he is supposed to continue moving toward the larger featherweight fights he has talked about pursuing.

Blandon gets to walk into the ring knowing that almost nobody expects him to leave with the championship.

Sometimes that is a dangerous kind of freedom.

5. Randy Brown vs. Jacobe Smith

MMA — UFC Welterweight Co-Main Event

Saturday, October 31 — Meta APEX, Las Vegas

Paramount+

If Moicano-Nolan represents the classic established contender versus rising prospect story, the UFC Vegas 123 co-main event pushes that idea even further.

Randy Brown has been inside the UFC for a decade. He enters with a 20-8 professional record and has fought enough different styles to understand exactly what a young prospect is trying to do when he sees one standing across the Octagon.

Jacobe Smith enters from the opposite end of the spectrum.

Smith is 13-0, has won all four of his UFC appearances by stoppage and accepted this fight on just 12 days’ notice after Brown’s original opponent, Carlos Leal, withdrew. Even more remarkably, Smith fought earlier this month, stopping Bruce Whitehead in the first round at UFC 332.

That makes this one of the weekend’s most interesting risk-reward fights.

Brown has lost two straight and desperately needs to stop the slide. A veteran with his experience does not want to become the name attached to a prospect’s breakthrough moment.

Smith has almost everything to gain.

If he beats Brown after accepting the fight on short notice, his undefeated record suddenly carries much more weight. He would no longer simply be viewed as a dangerous developing fighter. He would have beaten an established UFC veteran in a co-main event less than a month after his previous victory.

That is how prospects become contenders quickly.

The short turnaround is the obvious concern. Smith did not have a traditional camp specifically designed for Brown, while Brown has been preparing to compete on this date all along.

But sometimes momentum matters more than preparation.

Smith enters Halloween night with plenty of it.

Fight Week’s Must-Watch Fight

Christian Mbilli vs. Canelo Alvarez has to be No. 1 this week because the story is bigger than the championship itself.

For years, opponents entered Canelo fights trying to take something from him.

Mbilli enters with something Canelo wants back.

That changes the dynamic.

Canelo has already established a Hall of Fame résumé. Another world championship will not define his career, but the way he responds to losing to Crawford may tell us how much high-level fighting remains in it.

Mbilli faces almost the opposite question. He has the championship, the undefeated record and the physical tools, but Saturday is his opportunity to prove all of that against the most recognizable opponent available to him.

If Mbilli beats Canelo, particularly if he does it convincingly, his career changes immediately.

If Canelo wins, one of boxing’s defining champions of the last decade begins another run with a belt around his waist.

The rest of the weekend has plenty beneath it. Moicano-Nolan could tell us whether another serious lightweight contender has arrived. Munguia has another opportunity to remind everyone that he remains dangerous at 168 pounds. Espinoza must navigate an awkward late replacement without allowing a major upset. And Jacobe Smith gets the kind of short-notice opportunity prospects dream about.

Riyadh and Las Vegas will share the spotlight on Halloween.

After a week away, Fight Week’s 5 Fights to Watch is officially back.

Fight Week will be following the biggest boxing and MMA stories throughout the week.