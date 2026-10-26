O’Shaquie Foster Unifies World Titles with Victory Over Emanuel Navarrete

Courtesy: Top Rank

SAN ANTONIO — O’Shaquie Foster (26-3, 12 KOs) is now one step away from undisputed glory.



Foster unified the WBC/WBO/IBF super featherweight world titles with a decisive unanimous decision win over Emanuel Navarrete (40-3-1, 33 KOs) Saturday night at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.



As expected, Navarrete was relentless, but he could scarcely land punches cleanly on Foster, who mixed in footwork and counters to keep Navarrete at bay.



As the rounds progressed, Foster grew more confident and began standing his ground to trade. And by the championship rounds, Foster’s corner was asking him to end the show.



The 33-year-old native of Orange, Texas, scored two knockdowns in the twelfth round, but Navarrete survived.



Foster won with scores of 118-108 2x and 115-111.



Foster said, “It was a great performance. I finished strong, and I put him down twice in the end. A lot of people were saying that I didn’t have power and that I wouldn’t be able to keep him off me. But I showed that I am a complete fighter.”



“I want to become undisputed. That’s my dream. I want to make history, and all I need is one more.”



Navarrete said, “In this sport, it’s about styles. And his style was better than mine today. Congrats to him. I knew he was an exceptional and complete fighter. I knew what we were facing. Perhaps I could have pushed more, but I’m content with my performance.”



Chop Chop Scores Brutal KO



Featherweight contender Albert “Chop Chop” Gonzalez (19-0, 12 KOs) made a statement tonight.



The 24-year-old stopped former two-time world title challenger Edward Vazquez (20-4, 6 KOs) with body shots in the second-round.



Vazquez came out aggressively, but Gonzalez calmly weathered the storm. He quickly found his range and timing and began relentlessly attacking the body, forcing referee Laurence Cole to halt the action at 1:04.



“I’m happy to be able to put the performance on that I did today. We expected a tougher fight, but I listened to my corner and we came up with a great game plan.”



“I showed the fight fans and the boxing world that my performances will speak for themselves.”



Super Lightweight: Former world title challenger Frank Martin (20-1-1, 14 KOs) made his Top Rank debut by delivering a seventh-round TKO win over Tarik Zaina (18-4-1, 12 KOs). Time of stoppage: 2:38.



Lightweight: Scooter Davis (13-0, 10 KOs) dominated Joaquin Faccio (10-2, 4 KOs) en route to an eight-round unanimous decision win. Scores: 80-72 x 3.

Super Bantamweight: Hometown hero Daniel Cortez III (14-1, 9 KOs)edged Joshua Montoya (8-6-2, 1 KO) via split decision in a six-round contest. Scores: 58-56 Montoya & 58-56 Cortez 2x.



Lightweight: Sammy Contreras (9-0, 3 KOs) prevailed by unanimous decision across six rounds of action against Oscar Pedroza Padilla (8-3-1, 3 KOs). Scores: 60-43 3x.



Super Welterweight: Joseph Almajdi (6-1, 3 KOs) remained undefeated with a six-round points verdict over Miqal Dolphus (6-1-1, 4 KOs). Scores: 60-54 3x.