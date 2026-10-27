Fight Week Prospect Watch: Jacobe Smith, Reito Tsutsumi & 3 Rising Fighters

TUESDAY FEATURE • FIGHT WEEK PROSPECT WATCH

Fight Week Prospect Watch: Jacobe Smith, Reito Tsutsumi & the Next Step Forward

The stars of tomorrow are fighting today.

Prospects spend the early part of their careers trying to get noticed. Eventually, getting noticed is no longer enough.

That is where several of the fighters in this week’s Fight Week Prospect Watch find themselves.

Dana White’s Contender Series wrapped its 10th season earlier this month, which means the Tuesday-night auditions are finished for now. The next stage is considerably less forgiving. Fighters who earned opportunities through Contender Series and other developmental routes now have to prove they can beat experienced opponents who have already established themselves at the UFC level.

Boxing presents the same challenge in a different form this weekend. Japan’s Reito Tsutsumi has only five professional fights, but his amateur résumé and early performances have already pushed him toward 10-round fights on major international cards. Filipino standout Carl Jammes Martin has accumulated 28 professional wins without a loss, but Saturday finally gives him an opponent capable of answering whether that record belongs near the top of the division.

Then there is Jacobe Smith, who may be moving faster than anyone expected. Less than a month after his latest first-round knockout, Smith accepted a short-notice UFC co-main event against veteran Randy Brown.

This is what prospect development looks like when the training wheels start coming off.

1. Jacobe Smith — UFC Welterweight

Record: 13-0 | Opponent: Randy Brown (20-8) | October 31 | UFC Fight Night — Las Vegas

Jacobe Smith has reached the stage where the question is no longer whether he belongs in the UFC.

The question is how quickly he can become relevant in the welterweight division.

Smith enters Saturday’s co-main event with a perfect 13-0 professional record, 10 knockout victories and nine first-round finishes. Since earning his UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2024, he has done almost nothing but overwhelm opponents. UFC lists four promotional appearances for Smith and four finishes, including three knockouts.

His most recent performance came on October 3, when he stopped Bruce Whitehead in just 1:32. Normally, a young fighter would take that victory, return to the gym and wait for the next carefully planned step.

Smith instead accepted the biggest fight of his career.

When Carlos Leal withdrew from Saturday’s scheduled co-main event, Smith agreed to step in against Randy Brown on less than two weeks’ notice. UFC describes Brown as a fighter who has hovered around the edge of the welterweight Top 15 for years and notes that he won eight of 10 fights between 2021 and 2025.

That makes Brown fundamentally different from the opponents Smith has faced recently.

Brown has been in the UFC for years. He has fought experienced contenders, dealt with different styles and spent enough time inside the Octagon that an explosive opening round is unlikely to surprise him.

For Smith, this is therefore more than another opportunity to preserve an undefeated record.

It is his first opportunity to show that the dominance we have seen against developing UFC opposition translates when the opponent knows how to survive at this level.

The short turnaround makes the situation even more interesting. Smith will be attempting to earn his second UFC victory in four weeks, and he will do it in a co-main event rather than buried somewhere on the preliminary card.

If he wins convincingly, his career timetable changes.

Fight Week Take: Smith has spent his UFC career proving he can finish people. Randy Brown may force him to prove something more valuable — that he can beat an experienced UFC welterweight when everything does not immediately go according to plan.

2. Reito Tsutsumi — Junior Lightweight

Record: 5-0, 4 KOs | Opponent: Raymundo Rojas | October 31 | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Five professional fights are not supposed to tell us very much about a boxer.

Reito Tsutsumi is not a normal five-fight professional.

The 24-year-old Japanese southpaw entered boxing’s paid ranks with an amateur résumé that already looked like the foundation of a future contender. Tsutsumi went approximately 59-2 as an amateur, won five Japanese high school national titles and captured gold at the 2021 Youth World Championships.

He has since moved to 5-0 professionally with four stoppages.

The most interesting part is not simply the record. It is how quickly his handlers are moving him.

Tsutsumi debuted in Times Square in May 2025 and has spent much of his young professional career fighting on major international events rather than quietly accumulating victories on small domestic cards. Four of his five victories have come inside the distance, including his July stoppage of Alvino Herrera.

Saturday brings another step when Tsutsumi meets Raymundo Rojas in a scheduled 10-round bout on the massive Canelo Alvarez-Christian Mbilli card in Riyadh.

The jump to 10 rounds matters.

Prospects with extensive amateur experience can sometimes move faster than traditional professional records suggest, but professional boxing requires a different type of pacing. A fighter has to learn when to conserve energy, when to increase pressure and how to solve problems after an opponent has had several rounds to adjust.

Tsutsumi has openly talked about eventually becoming the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in boxing. Ambition like that sounds enormous when a fighter has only five professional bouts.

But if that ambition is legitimate, there is no reason to spend years fighting opposition that cannot test him.

Fight Week Take: Tsutsumi’s professional record is still tiny, but his developmental clock is moving much faster than five fights would suggest. Saturday is another opportunity to see whether one of Japan’s most highly regarded young fighters is ready to continue skipping steps.

3. Farman Hasanov — UFC Welterweight

Record: 6-0 | Opponent: Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (11-2) | October 31 | UFC Fight Night — Las Vegas

Farman Hasanov may be the purest prospect on this week’s UFC card.

He has only six professional fights, remains undefeated and already owns a UFC victory.

Hasanov arrived in the promotion with an extensive wrestling background, including a silver medal at the European amateur MMA championships, and he went 3-0 in LFA before reaching the UFC. His professional résumé includes four knockout victories and three first-round finishes.

His UFC debut in June did not produce another quick stoppage.

Instead, Hasanov went the distance and earned a unanimous decision.

That may ultimately be more useful for his development than another first-round knockout would have been.

Young fighters built around physical advantages and finishing ability eventually need rounds. They need opponents who survive the initial attacks and force them to make adjustments. They need to learn how their cardio, concentration and technique hold up after the opening exchanges.

Saturday gives Hasanov another version of that test.

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani enters 11-2 and has won six consecutive fights since moving from lightweight to welterweight. He is already 2-0 in the UFC and brings a strong submission background, including five professional submission victories and seven first-round finishes overall.

That makes this matchup particularly useful.

Hasanov is undefeated, but Lebosnoyani has considerably more professional experience and has already shown that he can navigate UFC-level fights.

An undefeated record alone will not solve that problem.

Fight Week Take: Hasanov is only six fights into his professional career. Beating an 11-2 opponent who is already 2-0 in the UFC would make 7-0 look substantially different from 6-0.

4. Carl Jammes Martin — Super Bantamweight

Record: 28-0, 21 KOs | Opponent: David Picasso (33-1-1) | October 31 | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

At some point, calling Carl Jammes Martin a prospect becomes misleading.

A fighter with 28 professional victories, 21 knockouts and the No. 1 position in the WBO rankings is much closer to contender than developmental project.

Saturday may be the night that distinction disappears completely.

The undefeated Filipino faces David Picasso, who enters at 33-1-1 and has already experienced the type of high-level opposition Martin is trying to reach. Picasso’s lone professional defeat came against Naoya Inoue, and he has since returned to the win column.

Martin has spent years accumulating victories across the Philippines, Mexico and the United States. He has demonstrated legitimate power, winning three-quarters of his fights by stoppage, and his climb to No. 1 in the WBO rankings puts him directly in the championship picture.

But rankings and undefeated records only tell part of the story.

Picasso represents a different level of proof.

He has fought championship-level opposition. He has gone 12 rounds. He understands what happens when a major fight does not unfold according to the preferred script.

Martin now has to show that his undefeated résumé has prepared him for that same environment.

This is why prospect watching can be difficult. There is no universal number of fights at which a boxer becomes a contender.

For Martin, the transition may happen Saturday.

A convincing victory over Picasso would make it very difficult to talk about Martin merely as someone with potential.

He would become someone waiting for a world-title opportunity.

Fight Week Take: Martin does not need another win to remain an interesting prospect. He needs the kind of victory that changes how the division views him. David Picasso gives him exactly that opportunity.

5. Tom Nolan — UFC Lightweight

Record: 11-1 | Opponent: Renato Moicano | October 31 | UFC Fight Night Main Event — Las Vegas

Tom Nolan may also be appearing in Prospect Watch for one of the final times.

That is usually a good thing.

The Australian lightweight enters Saturday’s UFC main event at 11-1 and riding a five-fight winning streak. UFC currently ranks him No. 14 in the lightweight division, and Saturday marks his first UFC main event.

His UFC career did not begin smoothly.

Nolan was knocked out by Nikolas Motta in his promotional debut in January 2024. For a highly touted prospect, that kind of early loss can change the direction of a career.

Instead, Nolan responded by winning five consecutive fights.

That stretch has included decisions, a submission and the type of gradual improvement that can be more encouraging than an undefeated record built without adversity. Most recently, Nolan defeated ranked lightweight Farès Ziam by decision in June.

Now comes Renato Moicano.

This is no longer prospect matchmaking.

Moicano is a former title challenger and one of the most experienced lightweights Nolan has encountered. He has spent years competing against ranked opposition and brings the kind of submission game that punishes mistakes young fighters sometimes survive against lesser opponents.

For Nolan, Saturday is therefore an opportunity to graduate.

Beating developing lightweights establishes momentum.

Beating an experienced ranked veteran in a five-round main event establishes something closer to contention.

The five-round element matters as much as the opponent.

Nolan has to prepare differently, manage his energy differently and remain mentally sharp for a fight that could last 25 minutes. These are problems prospects eventually have to learn to solve if they are going to compete for championships.

Saturday simply brings those lessons earlier than usual.

Fight Week Take: Nolan already survived the setback that ruins some prospects. Now he gets the fight that can move him out of the prospect category entirely. Beat Moicano in a five-round main event and the next conversation should involve opponents above him in the rankings.

Fight Week Prospect of the Week: Jacobe Smith

Jacobe Smith gets this week’s Fight Week Prospect of the Week honor.

There are bigger international stages this weekend.

There are fighters closer to championship opportunities.

And Tom Nolan technically has the larger UFC assignment because he is headlining the card.

But Smith represents what Prospect Watch is designed to capture better than anyone else this week.

He was still fighting on Dana White’s Contender Series two years ago.

Now he is 13-0.

He has finished every UFC opponent placed in front of him.

He knocked out Bruce Whitehead earlier this month and, instead of waiting for another carefully planned matchup, accepted Randy Brown on short notice in the co-main event.

There is risk in that decision.

Brown has the experience to slow Smith down, force him into unfamiliar situations and potentially expose weaknesses that have not mattered during a string of dominant performances.

But that is also why the fight is valuable.

Nobody discovers how good a prospect really is by keeping him permanently comfortable.

Smith has spent the first part of his UFC career showing us what he can do when he controls the fight.

Saturday may show us what happens when he has to solve one.

That is the next step.

And it is exactly the step Fight Week Prospect Watch wants to see.

Fight Week Prospect of the Week: Jacobe Smith.

Graduation Week

The common thread running through this week’s five fighters is not simply that they are winning.

It is that the expectations surrounding them are changing.

Smith is going from exciting UFC finisher to co-main event fighter against an established veteran.

Tsutsumi is going from carefully watched Japanese prodigy to a boxer already being trusted with 10-round assignments after only five professional fights.

Hasanov is learning that staying undefeated in the UFC requires beating opponents with more experience than he has.

Martin is attempting to transform 28 undefeated fights into a legitimate world-championship argument.

And Nolan has reached the point where the UFC is handing him five rounds against a former title challenger and asking whether he belongs near the top of the lightweight division.

This is where prospect watching gets interesting.

The early knockouts attract attention. Undefeated records create excitement. Amateur medals give us reasons to believe.

But those things only get a fighter to the door.

Eventually someone opens it.

And then the fighter has to prove he belongs on the other side.

For five rising fighters this week, that door is opening.

Who Should We Watch Next?

Fight Week Prospect Watch returns every Tuesday as we follow fighters making the transition from prospect to contender and identify the names worth knowing before everybody else does.

Boxing. MMA. Future champions. Every Tuesday on Fight Week.