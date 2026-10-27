Hendri Cedeno Prepares for Biggest Fight of His Career Against Undefeated Jhon Orobio on November 12

Photo by Team Cedeno

MONTREAL, CANADA – Undefeated super lightweight contender Hendri Cedeno (16-0, 12 KOs) is gearing up for the biggest fight of his professional career as he prepares to face fellow unbeaten contender Jhon Orobio (19-0, 17 KOs) on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at the Montreal Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The scheduled 10-round bout, presented by Eye of the Tiger Promotions, will be contested for the WBC Continental Americas Super Lightweight title, with both fighters looking to take a major step forward in their careers.

Cedeno, who is co-promoted by Kings Promotions and Boxlab Promotions, knows this is the kind of opportunity that can change the direction of his career. After building an impressive undefeated record, he’ll now face an opponent who has been just as successful, making this one of the most important tests of his career.

Orobio enters the fight with 17 knockouts in 19 victories, but Cedeno is confident that his skills, experience, and preparation will give him the edge. With both fighters putting their undefeated records on the line, Cedeno understands there’s little room for mistakes.

“This is a big moment for me, and I’m excited about the opportunity,” said Cedeno. “I’ve worked hard to get to this point in my career, and these are the types of fights I’ve been asking for. Orobio is a good fighter with a lot of power. But I believe in myself and what I bring to the ring. I’m confident in my abilities, and I’m going to do everything I can to come out with the victory.”

Cedeno has been putting in the work during training camp, focusing on being prepared for a tough, competitive fight. While Orobio’s knockout percentage speaks for itself, Cedeno believes his ability to box, make adjustments, and stay composed will play a big role in the outcome.

“I know he’s going to come forward and try to impose his power, but I’m ready for that,” Cedeno continued. “My plan is to be smart, use my jab, control the distance, and not get caught up in fighting his fight. I’ve got power too, but I don’t need to go looking for a knockout. If the opportunity comes, I’ll take it. The most important thing is getting my hand raised at the end of the night.”

For Cedeno, winning the WBC Continental Americas title would be another important achievement and could put him in position for bigger fights in the super lightweight division. With the support of his promotional team, he hopes to make the most of the opportunity and continue moving toward his goal of becoming a world champion.

Amaury Piedra, President of Boxlab Promotions, believes this is the right time for Cedeno to take on a challenge of this magnitude.

“This is a huge fight for Hendri, and we’re excited to see him get this opportunity,” said Piedra. “You don’t often see two undefeated fighters with this kind of punching power facing each other at this stage of their careers. Hendri has worked extremely hard to get here, and we believe he’s ready for this challenge. He’s got the talent, the power, and the mindset to compete with the best fighters at 140 pounds. A win over Orobio would be a big statement and could put him in a great position moving forward. This is the kind of fight that can really open doors for him, and we’re confident he’s going to rise to the occasion.”

With November 12 approaching, Cedeno is keeping his focus on the task at hand. He knows a victory over another undefeated fighter would be a significant accomplishment, but he’s not looking past Orobio or thinking too far ahead.

“Right now, all I’m thinking about is November 12,” Cedeno concluded. “I know what’s at stake, and I know this fight can lead to bigger things for me and my family. I’ve put in too much work to let this opportunity pass me by. I’m going to leave everything in the ring, and I believe I’ll be the one walking away with the belt. This is my chance to show people that I’m ready for the next level.”