With Edgar Berlanga Out, Richard ‘Popeye’ Rivera Wants Jake Paul Showdown on Christmas Eve in Dubai

Jake Paul’s former sparring partner, Hartford’s Richard “Popeye The Sailor Man” Rivera, demands the Christmas Eve fight in Dubai

HARTFORD, Conn. – Jake Paul (12-2, 7 KOs) has a date, Christmas Eve in Dubai, but no opponent. Edgar Berlanga is out. Standing at the door with his gloves already laced is dangerous-punching light heavyweight/cruiserweight Richard “Popeye The Sailor Man” Rivera (27-3, 20 KOs), of Hartford, Connecticut.

“Jake needs a real fight on Christmas Eve, and I’m the one guy who’s already been in the ring with him,” Rivera said. “Berlanga is out. Popeye the Sailor Man is in. Let’s give the fans a real Christmas present.”

POPEYE KNOWS JAKE, JAKE KNOWS HIM. The 35-year-old Rivera was Paul’s sparring partner in 2021 and 2023, helping him prepare for Tyron Woodley and Tommy Fury.

“I stayed at his house in Dorado, Puerto Rico, where most of his sparring partners do,” Rivera explained. “I was flown there, picked up by a driver, and given a good food allowance. Nobody has ever paid me as much or treated me as well as Jake, and I’ve sparred with some of the best fighters in the world. But our sparring was c

ontrolled. Nobody knows what happens when it’s for real. Let’s find out on Christmas Eve.”

TWO FIGHTERS WHO NEED THIS. Paul hasn’t fought since suffering a double-fractured jaw against Anthony Joshua a year ago. Rivera was stopped by rising star Ben Whittaker this past June at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

“We’re both coming off a loss, so this is the perfect time,” Rivera said. “We both need to bounce back, and we can help each other do it. It would be good for both of our careers.”

A REAL FIGHTER, NOT A SIDESHOW. Unlike past Paul opponents who were well past their primes or came from MMA, Rivera is a legitimate boxer:

• Lost a highly disputed split decision (96-94, 94-96, 94-96) to 3-division world champion Badou Jack in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in 2022

• World-rated as high as No. 4 in 2023

• Has sparred Radivoje Kalajdzic, Joe Smith, Jr., Marcus Browne and Demetrius Andrade

• A heavy puncher who once broke an opponent’s ankle

“Jake has been picking and choosing his opponents,” Rivera said. “His fight with Joshua was a joke. Fighting me would give him credibility in boxing, and it would change my life and my family’s. I’m a real fighter!”

BERLANGA DIDN’T WANT IT, POPEYE DOES. “I wanted to fight Berlanga, but he said I was too green,” Rivera said. “Not only did he turn me down, but he also insulted me. I almost fought him in the amateurs and would have fought him for free as a pro. Now he’s out, Jake is in limbo, and I’m ready.”

Rivera wants to make it clear this callout comes with respect, saying: “Jake can’t be mad at me for calling him out,” he said. “He’s really cool, not the arrogant hyped-up guy he’s made out to be. I aspire to be like him for what he has done as a businessman. He can make other people’s lives much better… like mine.”

Real fighters fight real fighters! Berlanga is out, “Popeye The Sailor Man” wants in.

“Jake has my cell number,” Rivera concluded. “I’m waiting for his call.”

INFORMATION:

Facebook: #RichardRivera

Instagram: @Richard.Popeye

Tik Tok: @zzzampopeye