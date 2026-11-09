Alycia Baumgardner Defeats Elif Nur Turhan to Capture IBF Lightweight Title, Becomes Two-Division World Champion

Credit: Most Valuable Promotions

ARLINGTON, Texas (November 9, 2026) — Alycia “The Bomb” Baumgardner added another world championship to her résumé Sunday night, delivering a commanding performance against previously unbeaten Elif Nur Turhan to capture the IBF lightweight title and become a two-division world champion.

Headlining Most Valuable Promotions’ MVPW-07 at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, Baumgardner (19-1, 7 KOs) showcased her technical superiority over 10 rounds, sweeping all three judges’ scorecards by identical 100-90 margins. The victory marked another significant achievement for the Dallas-based fighter, who continues to establish herself among the elite names in women’s boxing.

The ESPN, ESPN Deportes and Sky Sports event also featured multiple world championship contests, including Ramla Ali’s title-winning performance against Mikiah Kreps, Skye Nicolson’s successful title defense and Irma Garcia’s super flyweight unification victory.

Baumgardner Makes a Statement Against Turhan

Baumgardner made a memorable entrance alongside gospel music legend Kirk Franklin before turning her attention to the previously undefeated Turkish champion. Once the opening bell sounded, the American quickly established control through superior footwork, a sharp jab and an ability to consistently beat Turhan to the punch.

Turhan (14-1, 8 KOs) entered the contest with an unbeaten record and a reputation for aggression, but she struggled to solve Baumgardner’s movement and precise counterpunching. The challenger repeatedly controlled the distance, forcing Turhan to reset while landing clean combinations from the outside.

The third round provided one of the fight’s defining moments when Baumgardner staggered Turhan with a series of clean punches. The action was briefly interrupted after the 10-second warning clapper was mistaken for the bell, but the moment underscored Baumgardner’s growing command of the contest.

Turhan managed occasional success with hooks and uppercuts in the fifth and ninth rounds, showing determination despite falling behind. However, Baumgardner remained composed, consistently landing the sharper and more effective punches.

When the final bell sounded, there was little doubt about the outcome. All three judges awarded Baumgardner every round, giving her the IBF lightweight championship and another milestone in an already accomplished career.

With the victory, Baumgardner now has opportunities in two weight classes, potentially setting the stage for additional championship fights and high-profile unification matchups.

Ramla Ali Claims Two World Titles in Competitive Battle With Mikiah Kreps

Ramla Ali emerged victorious in one of the evening’s most competitive championship contests, defeating previously unbeaten Mikiah Kreps by split decision to capture the vacant IBF and WBO super bantamweight titles.

Ali (12-2, 3 KOs), the Somali-British standout, began aggressively and established an early advantage against Kreps (11-1, 3 KOs). She opened a cut on Kreps in the second round before scoring a knockdown with a left hand in the third, putting herself in a favorable position on the scorecards.

However, Kreps refused to allow the early adversity to determine the outcome. She increased her pressure throughout the middle rounds, attacking Ali’s body and finding success with combinations as the fight developed into a physical, closely contested encounter.

The familiarity between the two fighters, who have previously worked together as sparring partners, added another dimension to the matchup. Both appeared comfortable exchanging at close range, particularly during an action-packed final round that saw Ali finish strongly with powerful right hands.

The judges returned scores of 97-92 and 96-93 for Ali, while the third scored the contest 98-91 for Kreps. The split decision handed Ali two world championships and one of the most significant victories of her professional career.

Skye Nicolson Outboxes Miyo Yoshida to Retain WBC Championship

Australian champion Skye Nicolson made a successful debut under the Most Valuable Promotions banner, defeating Japan’s experienced Miyo Yoshida by unanimous decision to retain her WBC super bantamweight world championship.

Nicolson (17-1, 3 KOs) demonstrated the technical skills that have made her one of the division’s most difficult opponents. Utilizing her reach, movement and accurate straight punches, she repeatedly frustrated Yoshida’s attempts to close the distance.

Yoshida (19-6, 1 KO), a three-time, two-division world champion, continued pressing forward and managed to connect with right hands during the sixth and eighth rounds. However, Nicolson’s ability to control the tempo and counter effectively prevented Yoshida from building sustained momentum.

The Australian closed the contest with another strong round, landing uppercuts and a sharp three-punch combination to put an exclamation point on her performance.

Judges scored the bout 100-90, 99-91 and 98-92, allowing Nicolson to retain her championship and begin her promotional relationship with MVP on a winning note.

Irma Garcia Unifies Super Flyweight Titles With Victory Over Nataly Delgado

Mexico’s Irma Garcia delivered another important championship performance, defeating Panama’s Nataly Delgado by unanimous decision to unify the IBF and WBA super flyweight world titles.

Garcia (27-5-1, 6 KOs) encountered a determined opponent in Delgado (21-8-2, 5 KOs), who consistently attacked the body and attempted to apply pressure throughout the 10-round contest. Both champions exchanged hard punches during the early rounds, but Garcia’s timing and counterpunching gradually shifted the momentum.

The turning point came during the middle rounds. Garcia hurt Delgado with a counterpunch in the fifth before sending her to the canvas with a left hand in the sixth. Although Delgado disputed the knockdown, the sequence reinforced Garcia’s control of the fight.

Delgado continued coming forward, but Garcia repeatedly answered with cleaner punches and rocked her opponent again in the final round.

All three judges scored the contest 97-92 in Garcia’s favor, making her the unified IBF and WBA super flyweight champion. Her performance also earned Most Valuable Promotions’ Performance of the Night bonus.

Albina Moldazhanova Extends Perfect Knockout Streak

Unbeaten prospect Albina Moldazhanova continued her impressive professional start with a fourth-round knockout of Kirstie Bavington in a scheduled four-round super lightweight contest.

Moldazhanova (6-0, 6 KOs) established her power advantage almost immediately, hurting Bavington with a hard left hand in the opening round. She maintained steady pressure and targeted the body while searching for opportunities to finish the contest.

Bavington (10-7-2, 2 KOs) attempted to respond behind her jab and right hand, particularly in the third round, but Moldazhanova’s relentless attack proved too much.

A combination capped by a powerful left hand dropped Bavington early in the fourth. Although she returned to her feet, the referee stopped the fight at the 44-second mark.

Moldazhanova improved to six victories in six professional appearances, with all six wins coming by knockout.

Preliminary Card Delivers Controversy and Competitive Action

The preliminary portion of MVPW-07 produced several noteworthy performances, including a championship draw and a disputed decision that could generate discussion beyond fight night.

Brittany Sims (10-3-1, 5 KOs) and undefeated Shera Mae Patricio (10-0-1, 3 KOs) battled to a split draw in their 10-round contest for the vacant WBA regular bantamweight world title.

Patricio applied persistent pressure and attacked the body with quick combinations, while Sims found opportunities to counter with uppercuts and right hands. Swelling around Patricio’s left eye developed during the contest, partly because of accidental head clashes, but neither fighter backed away from the exchanges.

The judges returned scores of 100-90 for Patricio, 97-93 for Sims and 95-95, leaving the championship contest without a winner.

Another closely contested matchup saw Nayeli Rodriguez (8-2-1) defeat previously unbeaten Nat Dove (8-1-1, 2 KOs) by split decision in an eight-round super flyweight fight.

Dove appeared to have the advantage in several statistical categories, including power punches landed, where she reportedly connected 86 times compared with Rodriguez’s 53. Nevertheless, two judges favored Rodriguez by scores of 77-75, while the third awarded Dove the fight by the same margin. The result was among the evening’s most debatable decisions.

In featherweight action, Fernando Garcia (15-5, 8 KOs) used sustained pressure and effective inside punching to earn a unanimous decision over Alexander Castellano (12-3-2, 2 KOs). Garcia secured the six-round victory by scores of 59-55 and 58-56 twice.

Undefeated welterweight Javier Guerrero (8-0, 6 KOs) maintained his perfect record with a second-round technical knockout over Aiden Anderson (4-4, 3 KOs). Guerrero attacked the body, scored a knockdown and forced the referee to intervene at 2:41 of the second round.

Opening the preliminary card, Jocelyn Camarillo (8-0, 1 KO) remained unbeaten with a unanimous decision victory over Nazarena Serra (6-3, 1 KO). Camarillo’s accurate hooks and consistent body attack earned her the decision by scores of 59-55 and 58-56 twice.

A Significant Night for Women’s Championship Boxing

MVPW-07 provided another showcase for women’s boxing, with established champions, emerging contenders and undefeated prospects all playing prominent roles throughout the event.

Baumgardner’s convincing victory was undoubtedly the headline story. By moving up and capturing another world championship, she reinforced her standing as one of the sport’s most accomplished active fighters and opened the door to new opportunities in the lightweight division.

Ali’s championship breakthrough, Nicolson’s polished title defense and Garcia’s unification victory added depth to a card that demonstrated the growing competitiveness of women’s boxing across multiple weight classes.

For Baumgardner, however, the message from Arlington was clear: The Bomb is now a two-division world champion, and her pursuit of additional championship success is far from finished.