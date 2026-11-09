Fight Week’s 5 Fights to Watch: Harrison-Nunes, Gane-Hokit & Pacheco-Fulghum

Fight Week’s 5 Fights to Watch This Week: November 9–15

Kayla Harrison finally meets Amanda Nunes in one of the biggest women’s MMA fights ever made, Ciryl Gane begins his reign as undisputed heavyweight champion, and Diego Pacheco takes another dangerous step toward a super middleweight title shot.

Some weeks require Fight Week to dig through several cards to find five matchups worth circling.

This is not one of those weeks.

UFC 334 takes over Madison Square Garden on Saturday with two championship fights that could each headline a major event on their own. Ciryl Gane puts the undisputed heavyweight championship on the line against undefeated American Josh Hokit, while Kayla Harrison finally welcomes Amanda Nunes back to the Octagon in a matchup that MMA fans have debated for years.

Boxing has its own loaded Saturday. Diego Pacheco headlines at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson against hard-punching Darius Fulghum, while Anthony Olascuaga makes another defense of his WBO flyweight championship against Olympic silver medalist Yuberjen Martinez. Earlier in the day, Carlos Adames returns in Riyadh for his first appearance under the Zuffa Boxing banner.

Here are Fight Week’s 5 Fights to Watch This Week.

1. Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes

MMA — UFC Women’s Bantamweight World Championship

Saturday, November 14 — Madison Square Garden, New York City

Paramount+

For years, this matchup existed mostly as an argument.

Could Kayla Harrison’s Olympic-level judo and physicality overwhelm Amanda Nunes? Could Nunes punish Harrison on the feet before the champion imposed her grappling? Would the fight ever actually happen after Nunes walked away from MMA as one of the greatest fighters the sport had ever seen?

Saturday night, those questions finally leave the hypothetical stage.

Harrison makes the first defense of her UFC women’s bantamweight championship against Nunes, who returns to competition for the first time since June 2023. Harrison is 19-1, with 14 of those victories coming by knockout or submission. Nunes returns with a 23-5 record, 13 knockout victories and a résumé that includes championships in two UFC weight divisions.

Nunes retired after dominating Irene Aldana at UFC 289 and walked away having beaten virtually every major name of her era. She owns victories over Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, Valentina Shevchenko, Holly Holm, Miesha Tate and Julianna Peña. UFC notes that Harrison is the only woman to hold the bantamweight championship whom Nunes has not defeated.

That gives this fight significance that goes well beyond another title defense.

Harrison has spent much of her career being compared with Nunes even while the two competed in different organizations. She eventually arrived in the UFC, submitted Holly Holm in her debut, beat Ketlen Vieira and then took the championship from Peña. The path seemed designed to lead here.

The biggest unknown may be Nunes herself. More than three years will have passed since her last fight. At 38, she is returning directly into a championship matchup against an elite athlete who has remained active and who may be physically stronger than anyone Nunes has encountered at bantamweight.

But this is Amanda Nunes. Assuming she will look ordinary simply because she has been away would ignore everything her career has already shown us.

Harrison-Nunes is not merely Fight Week’s best fight of the week.

It is one of the defining women’s MMA fights of this generation.

2. Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit

MMA — UFC Heavyweight World Championship

Saturday, November 14 — Madison Square Garden, New York City

Paramount+

Ciryl Gane finally enters a UFC fight as the undisputed heavyweight champion.

The route there was anything but conventional.

Gane fought Tom Aspinall to a no contest after an accidental eye poke ended their UFC 321 matchup, then returned in June and knocked out Alex Pereira to win the interim championship. When Aspinall later vacated the undisputed title because of continuing issues with his injured eye, Gane was elevated to full champion.

Now comes the part that matters most: defending it.

Across from him will be one of the fastest-rising heavyweights in the promotion. Josh Hokit is 10-0, with six knockout victories, three submissions and six first-round finishes. Since earning his UFC contract in 2025, the former wrestler has moved through the division at remarkable speed, most recently stopping Derrick Lewis.

The matchup is fascinating because Gane and Hokit appear to want completely different types of fights.

Gane remains one of the most technically sophisticated strikers the heavyweight division has produced. He moves like a much smaller fighter, controls distance well and is comfortable winning exchanges without standing directly in front of an opponent.

Hokit wants to make the fight much less comfortable.

His wrestling, physicality and finishing instincts give him a route that previous opponents have tried to use against Gane. The champion has spent much of his UFC career answering questions about how he handles opponents who refuse to give him a clean kickboxing match.

Hokit now gets five rounds to ask that question again.

For Gane, a victory would begin separating his championship reign from the unusual circumstances that created it. For Hokit, winning would complete one of the fastest rises from prospect to heavyweight champion we have seen in years.

Heavyweight MMA rarely stays predictable for very long.

This fight is another reminder why.

3. Diego Pacheco vs. Darius Fulghum

Boxing — Super Middleweight Bout / WBC Silver Title

Saturday, November 14 — Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California

TNT, truTV & DAZN

Diego Pacheco has reached the difficult part of being an elite boxing prospect.

Everyone already knows he is talented. Now every fight is measured by whether he looks ready for a world championship.

Pacheco enters Saturday 26-0 with 19 knockouts and ranked near the top of multiple sanctioning bodies at super middleweight. His June stoppage of Immanuwel Aleem continued his rise at 168 pounds and marked his first fight working with veteran trainer Buddy McGirt. He now returns to Carson defending his WBC Silver and WBO International belts.

Darius Fulghum is exactly the type of opponent who can complicate that progression.

Fulghum enters at 15-1-1 with 13 knockouts, meaning he is not arriving simply to survive rounds with the undefeated favorite. He has legitimate punching power and this represents the biggest opportunity of his professional career.

For Pacheco, that creates pressure that is easy to underestimate.

A contender approaching a world-title opportunity is expected to keep winning, but he is also expected to look convincing while doing it. Every round becomes an evaluation of whether the skills that worked against contenders will work against champions.

Pacheco possesses the dimensions and offensive arsenal to become extremely difficult at super middleweight. He stands 6-foot-4, fights effectively at range and has gradually become more comfortable breaking opponents down instead of simply waiting for one big punch.

Fulghum’s power should force him to remain disciplined.

That is what makes this a worthwhile fight rather than another Pacheco showcase. If Fulghum can consistently close the distance, Pacheco will have to show he can manage danger while still controlling the fight.

The winner takes another meaningful step toward the crowded world-title picture at 168 pounds.

For Pacheco in particular, Saturday feels like one of the final exams before the questions become much bigger.

4. Anthony Olascuaga vs. Yuberjen Martinez

Boxing — WBO Flyweight World Championship

Saturday, November 14 — Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California

TNT, truTV & DAZN

Anthony Olascuaga has spent much of his championship run fighting thousands of miles away from home.

Saturday gives Los Angeles boxing fans a chance to see the WBO flyweight champion defend his belt in Southern California.

Olascuaga enters at 12-1 with nine knockouts and is making the sixth defense of his championship. Five of his previous six fights took place in Japan, where he has steadily built a reputation as one of the most dangerous fighters in the lighter divisions.

His opponent arrives with a completely different professional résumé but an exceptional amateur background.

Yuberjen Martinez represented Colombia twice at the Olympics and won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Games. His professional career has been much shorter than Olascuaga’s championship run, but his amateur experience means this is not the typical early-career challenger being rushed into a title opportunity.

That difference in backgrounds is what makes the matchup so interesting.

Olascuaga has already learned how to navigate professional championship fights. He understands the longer distance, the pacing and the pressure that comes with defending a belt.

Martinez has spent years competing against elite international fighters in tournament settings where one poor round can end an Olympic run.

Saturday asks which experience translates better.

There is also considerable pressure on the champion. Olascuaga is beginning a new promotional chapter after signing a multi-fight deal with Matchroom and Teiken, and a strong performance in Southern California could help introduce him to a wider American audience.

Flyweight does not always receive the attention its best fighters deserve.

This matchup is worth making time for.

5. Carlos Adames vs. Gerome Warburton

Boxing — 165-Pound Bout

Saturday, November 14 — The Venue, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Paramount+

Carlos Adames enters this week in an unusual position.

He is the WBC middleweight champion and The Ring’s No. 1-ranked fighter at 160 pounds, but Saturday’s Zuffa Boxing main event against Gerome Warburton will take place over 10 rounds at a contracted weight of 165 pounds rather than as a conventional middleweight title defense.

That makes this less about a championship and more about what comes next.

Adames enters at 25-1-1 with 18 knockouts and has not lost since moving to middleweight in 2021. His most recent appearance was a dominant championship defense over Austin “Ammo” Williams, and he now makes his first appearance after signing a multi-fight promotional deal with Zuffa Boxing.

Warburton is the less familiar name, but his recent form earned him the opportunity.

The Welsh southpaw is 18-2-2 and revived his career this year with consecutive decision victories over former British middleweight champion Nathan Heaney. He does not possess Adames’ knockout numbers — only two of his victories have come inside the distance — which means his challenge will likely revolve around disrupting the champion’s rhythm rather than trying to trade power.

Adames tends to be at his best when opponents allow him to establish his physicality. He can pressure without becoming reckless and carries enough power that one mistake can change the shape of a fight quickly.

Warburton therefore needs to make this uncomfortable from a tactical standpoint.

There may be bigger names competing later Saturday, but this fight matters because Adames is entering a new promotional environment while trying to position himself for the larger middleweight fights that have often eluded him.

How he looks in Riyadh may help determine how quickly those opportunities arrive.

Fight Week’s Must-Watch Fight

This week, Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes gets the top spot.

It almost has to.

Gane-Hokit may carry the UFC’s heavyweight championship and Pacheco-Fulghum may tell us a great deal about the future of the super middleweight division, but Harrison-Nunes has something neither matchup can reproduce: years of debate that finally get resolved inside the cage.

Nunes already built the résumé.

She has beaten champions across multiple eras, held two UFC titles simultaneously and retired without needing another fight to validate anything she accomplished.

Harrison is the fighter who gives her a reason to come back.

She brings Olympic-level grappling, physical strength and a championship of her own. More importantly, she represents the one major opponent missing from Nunes’ collection of victories.

If Nunes returns after more than three years away and defeats Harrison, her argument as the greatest female fighter in MMA history becomes even harder to challenge.

If Harrison beats Nunes, the victory instantly becomes the biggest of her career and could signal that the division belongs to her now.

And that is only the co-main event.

The same night gives us Gane defending the heavyweight championship against an undefeated challenger, Pacheco trying to move closer to a world title, Olascuaga defending his championship at home and Adames beginning a new chapter in Riyadh.

New York. California. Riyadh. Two UFC titles. One boxing world championship. One very busy Saturday.

This is one of the strongest editions of Fight Week’s 5 Fights to Watch we have had in a while.

Fight Week will be following the biggest boxing and MMA stories throughout the week.