Undefeated Stephanie Simon Returns to Action November 20 on Biyu Promotions’ Apex Empress Boxing Card in Houston

Photos by @seenbyberto

HOUSTON, TX – Undefeated super lightweight standout Stephanie Simon (6-0, 1 KO) is entering the final stages of preparation for her upcoming showdown against Susana Bolanos Lopez (3-1) on Friday, November 20, 2026, as part of BiYu Promotions’ highly anticipated all-women’s boxing event, “Apex Empress,” at BiYu Arena in Houston, Texas.

The scheduled six-round matchup will be broadcast live worldwide on CombatVisionTV, giving Simon another opportunity to showcase the skills that helped her become one of America’s most accomplished amateur boxers.

A decorated USA Boxing champion and former United States Marine Corps officer, Simon has carried the discipline and competitive mentality that defined her amateur career into the professional ranks. Now undefeated through six professional bouts, she is focused on continuing her development and positioning herself for bigger opportunities in women’s boxing.

Working alongside respected trainer Ivan Castaneda, Simon believes her preparation has provided the foundation for another strong performance.

“Training camp with Ivan Castaneda has been all about improving every aspect of my game and making sure I’m becoming a more complete fighter,” said Simon. “Ivan understands my strengths, but he also challenges me to get better every single day. We have a great connection, and I trust the process we’re building together. My amateur background gave me a strong foundation, but professional boxing is a different journey, and I’m constantly learning. The goal is to keep sharpening my skills, improving my timing, and making sure I’m prepared for anything that comes my way on fight night.”

Simon remains focused on her upcoming showdown with Susana Bolanos Lopez, recognizing the challenges her opponent brings to the ring while expressing confidence in her preparation and ability to deliver another impressive performance.

“I respect Susana Bolanos Lopez because anyone who steps into the ring deserves respect, but I’m coming to Houston with one thing on my mind, and that’s winning,” Simon continued. “I know she’s going to come ready to fight, and that’s exactly what I want. I’m looking forward to testing myself against another determined opponent and showing the improvements I’ve made. I’m confident in my abilities, my preparation, and the work my team has put in. November 20 is another opportunity to show what Stephanie Simon is all about.”

Speaking about the significance of a victory, Simon shares how another win would advance her professional career, maintain her undefeated record, and bring her one step closer to achieving her ultimate goal of becoming a world champion.

“Every win is important because every fight brings me one step closer to my ultimate goal of becoming a world champion. I’ve accomplished a lot throughout my amateur career, but I’m building something new as a professional. I want to keep gaining experience, challenging myself, and proving that I belong among the best fighters in my division. A victory on November 20 will keep that momentum going and hopefully open the door to bigger fights and championship opportunities in the future. I’m not in this sport just to participate. I’m here to accomplish something special.”

Simon also expressed her excitement about fighting live on CombatVisionTV, giving her fans around the world the opportunity to watch her compete while showcasing her skills to a growing audience of women’s boxing supporters.

“Having the opportunity to fight on CombatVisionTV is exciting because it gives women’s boxing another platform to reach fans around the world. There are so many talented female fighters who deserve recognition, and events like Apex Empress are helping make that happen. I’m grateful to BiYu Promotions for creating these opportunities and giving us a stage to showcase our abilities. I want everyone watching to see the passion, skill, and dedication that women bring to this sport. I’m looking forward to putting on a performance that fans will remember.”

Bobby Harrison, CEO of BiYu Promotions, expressed his excitement about having undefeated super lightweight standout Stephanie Simon featured on the highly anticipated “Apex Empress” all-women’s boxing card, praising her impressive amateur pedigree, professional accomplishments, and potential to become a future world champion.

“Stephanie Simon represents everything we want Apex Empress to stand for,” said Bobby Harrison, CEO of BiYu Promotions. “She’s an accomplished athlete with an incredible amateur background, tremendous discipline, and the determination to become a world champion. Her experience and professionalism make her an important part of this event. We believe Stephanie has the potential to become a major force in women’s boxing, and we’re excited to give her the opportunity to showcase her talent in front of a worldwide audience on CombatVisionTV. This is exactly the type of fighter we want to help elevate through Apex Empress.”