JUANES Wins LATIN GRAMMY Award For Best Pop/Rock Album

At the 27th Annual LATIN GRAMMY Awards in Las Vegas, Colombian music superstar JUANES was named the winner for Best Pop/Rock Album in recognition of his critically praised 2026 JuanesTeban album. With this further acknowledgment from his musical peers, Juanes has now garnered his 30th combined GRAMMY / LATIN GRAMMY Award – continuing his status as the most award Rock/Pop artist in the event’s history. Also marking his record-equaling 11th Latin Grammy Performance, Juanes took to the stage (with Carín León & Vivir Quintana) to deliver one of the show highlight performances – with his a very personal rendition of his Song of the Year Nominated track “Humano.”

Another very emotional moment came when Juanes (a three-time Album of the Year Winner), presented this year’s award to Rosalía, who tearfully thanked the Colombian Superstar:

“Rosalía couldn’t contain her emotions during the big moment, already in tears as she walked onstage to receive the award from presenter Juanes. The Colombian rocker’s presence made her especially grateful as she reminisced how he helped her during the beginning of her career.” – Rolling Stone

“Juanes, I still remember when I was starting my career, and you were one of the first people to give me a chance. You were one of the first to be there at my shows when there were only 100 people. I am freaking out that you are the one giving me this—it’s really intense. When there were only 100 people in a venue in Madrid, there you were, and you always helped me so much at the beginning of my career, and you continue to be there. I thank you so, so, so much. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, truly.” – Rosalía (translated)

This latest milestone Latin Grammy moment demonstrating Juanes’ ongoing musical creativity comes less than one week after the very special release of his “25 Aniversario” album –the trailblazing artist’s first-ever Greatest Hits collection that brings together 25 career spanning songs beloved by multiple generations of fans across the world. In addition to the global digital release across all major DSP’s, CD and Vinyl formats are available for order HERE.

Juanes didn’t need to switch languages to go global… The superstar firmly planted a flag for Spanish-language rock, pop, and, above all, Colombian music. On 25 Aniversario, he brings together 25 career-defining songs…think of this as his equivalent of Stevie Wonder’s The Definitive Collection: a masterclass in songwriting and artistry. ‘Es Por Ti,’ ‘A Dios Le Pido,’ ‘Nada Valgo Sin Tu Amor’ … the list is endless and, thank the Lord, so is Juanes’ creative genius.” – Tidal

In the coming week, look for Juanes to also be a key presenter taking part in the November 16th GRAMMY nominations announcement, and return to Colombia for three highly anticipated homecoming concerts to conclude his extensive world tour- celebrating both the music of JuanesTeban, and his 25th career anniversary. These shows will begin on November 14th with Juanes’ invitation to be the inaugural artist to formally open the new DAVIarena in his hometown of Medellín, followed by the tour’s emotional conclusion with November 19th & 20th appearances at Bogotá iconic Movistar Arena.

“One of the Best Latin Albums of the Year… JuanesTeban is a kaleidoscope of sound that bridges the intimacy of folklore with the power of rock spectacle… the album feels like a sonic self-portrait, chronicling the Medellín rockstar’s dualities… both an homage to his roots and a bold expansion of his sound, reaffirming that Juanes is as much a restless innovator as he is a living legend. It’s a career highlight that encapsulates 25 relentless years of shaping Latin American rock.” – Billboard

“JuanesTeban unfolds like a puzzle. It explores all the facets that shape him as an artist and as a person… profound, emotional, and existential themes, but also joyful and lighthearted. We also can’t forget the spirituality and heartbreak it contains…. The visual aspect of this material is also very important, revealing another facet of the artist: not only as a musician, but also as a painter & designer… Juanes is also joined by some of the biggest names in contemporary Spanish-language music”- Rolling Stone

‘One of the great albums, defining the year…After more than two decades in the music industry, Juanes continues to find new ways to reinvent himself without losing sight of his roots… Musically diverse and emotionally honest, JuanesTeban is a work that celebrates all the contradictions that make HIM one of the most important Spanish-language musicians” – Rolling Stone Español

“A mature and luminous album, full of hits, that will move you and get you dancing in equal measure… The tracks on Juanes’ new album radiate such a powerful light that they will transcend time, as have other songs by the Colombian artist such as A Dios Le Pido and La Camisa Negra. …showcasing his multifaceted nature, JuanesTeban’s sounds span a wide spectrum, from rock and pop to cumbia” – Esquire (ES)

“Juanes brings back joy and dance in a concept album full of collaborations. With over 20 billion streams accumulated throughout his career, 17 number 1 songs and recent recognition from Billboard as ‘the leading Latin rock/pop artist of the 21st century,’ Colombian icon Juanes releases his ‘JuanesTeban’ album.. with lyrics full of optimism and joy as well as the deepest emotional vulnerability.”- Los Angeles Times