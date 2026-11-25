MAYWEATHER CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS STOPS ANY TALK OF A RYAN GARCIA FIGHT AND BANGKOK TICKET SALES

CSI SPORTS/FIGHT SPORTS have issued the following statements relative to speculation involving two Floyd Mayweather fights.

Regarding a possible fight with Ryan Garcia, “Since Floyd Mayweather has contractual obligations to CSI Sports/FIGHT SPORTS that need to be fulfilled before a Ryan Garcia fight could be considered, there will be no fight with Garcia on February 6th, or after, until Mayweather’s fight obligations with CSI are satisfied. This has been confirmed between CSI, Garcia’s attorney and Garcia’s Promoter”

Regarding a Bangkok event announced by Floyd Mayweather, “CSI’s legal teams in New York, Bangkok and Perth Australia are taking appropriate legal steps to enforce their contractual rights which prevent Floyd Mayweather from engaging in any other fight until his obligations to CSI are satisfied. These same steps were successfully taken recently to stop Mayweather from participating in a fight in Greece.”