Former world champion breaks his silence in an exclusive interview on Boxing Primetime on the FightHype Network, revealing his preparation, confidence and plans to take over the middleweight division.

LAS VEGAS, NV — November 26, 2026 — Former world champion Brian Mendoza is ready to shock the boxing world once again after being named as the official replacement for Keith Thurman against Vergil Ortiz Jr. on December 5, 2026, in Glendale, Arizona.

In an exclusive interview on Boxing Primetime on the FightHype Network, Mendoza sat down with fellow co-hosts Andrew Bocanegra and Ken Collins to discuss the opportunity, his preparation, his move to the middleweight division and his determination to deliver another career-defining upset.

“This is a huge opportunity. A win over Ortiz now would skyrocket everything again,” said Mendoza. “I feel ready for it.”

Originally scheduled to face Eric Priest on the undercard, Mendoza believes having an established training camp gives him a significant advantage despite accepting the fight on short notice. Unlike previous short-notice fights, Mendoza has already spent weeks preparing for December 5th.

Has Been Eyeing Ortiz for Nearly Three Years

Mendoza revealed that he has been studying Ortiz as a potential opponent for nearly three years and believes the stylistic matchup and move to 160 pounds work in his favor.

Having closely followed Ortiz’s career, Mendoza has identified areas he believes he can capitalize on when the two meet inside the ring.

“I actually like the stylistic matchup here anyway,” Mendoza said. “He’s going to come to fight, and that’s what I love.”

Mendoza emphasized the importance of entering the ring with an established game plan, believing his experience, punching power and tactical preparation could present significant challenges for Ortiz.

Ortiz Should Be Worried About What Mendoza Brings to the Table

Having previously stunned the boxing world with knockout victories over Sebastian Fundora and Jeison Rosario, Mendoza is no stranger to overcoming the odds.

Mendoza made it clear that he is not intimidated by Ortiz’s undefeated record, emphasizing that Ortiz should be more concerned about what Mendoza brings to the table rather than the other way around.

“I don’t care about your undefeated record,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza reflected on his spectacular knockout victory over Fundora in 2023, recalling how much of the boxing world was already discussing Fundora’s future opportunities before the two had even stepped into the ring.

Now, facing another undefeated opponent with significant expectations surrounding his future, Mendoza welcomes the opportunity to once again prove why he should never be overlooked.

Mendoza Believes Moving to 160 Pounds Gives Him an Advantage

At 32 years old, Mendoza believes middleweight is where he should have been competing years ago. His move to 160 pounds allows him to focus more on his performance rather than the physical demands of making the 154-pound limit.

“I should have been at 160 years ago,” Mendoza said.

His return to training under renowned trainer Ismael Salas has further strengthened his confidence, conditioning and technical development.

“I’m kind of getting my sauce back,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza highlighted improvements in his mobility, conditioning and sparring performances, believing the combination of his renewed training environment and experience has positioned him to deliver one of his strongest performances.

Mendoza Eyes a World Championship at Middleweight

With several prominent fighters moving toward the 160-pound division, Mendoza believes the middleweight landscape is entering an exciting new era.

A victory over Ortiz could position Mendoza among the division’s leading contenders and open the door to several high-profile championship opportunities in 2027.

Mendoza also addressed the possibility of a rematch with Sebastian Fundora, explaining that the opportunity to capture the WBC world championship would be his primary motivation for returning to 154 pounds.

When asked whether a new star would emerge in the middleweight division in 2027, Mendoza delivered a bold response:

“You’re going to start to see one December 5th, 2026.”

Embracing the Underdog Mentality

Throughout his career, Mendoza has embraced the role of the underdog. Rather than concerning himself with predictions, betting odds or social media commentary, Mendoza explained that his motivation comes from proving those who have supported him throughout his career right.

“It’s not about proving people wrong. It’s about proving everybody that believes in me right,” Mendoza said.

With renewed confidence, an established training camp and a history of delivering major upsets, Mendoza is determined to close out 2026 with another signature victory and establish himself as a major force in the middleweight division.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Brian Mendoza takes place Saturday, December 5, 2026, in Glendale, Arizona.