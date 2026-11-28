November 28, 2026 — The planned exhibition between Floyd Mayweather and Matty Floyd has suffered a significant setback after The Order Promotions (TOP) officially announced its withdrawal from the December 19 event scheduled to take place at UOB Live in Bangkok, Thailand.

The decision comes amid an ongoing contractual dispute involving Mayweather and CSI Sports, raising further questions about the undefeated former world champion’s exhibition boxing plans. TOP confirmed that it will no longer be associated with the promotion of the Bangkok event and will issue full refunds to customers who purchased pay-per-view passes through the company.

Contractual Obligations Behind Withdrawal

According to The Order Promotions, the company and its chairman, Sam Rettke, entered into an agreement with Mayweather without knowledge of any outstanding contractual obligations that could prevent him from participating in the exhibition. TOP stated that it negotiated in good faith, relying on representations that Mayweather’s previous contractual commitments had been satisfied.

The company said it had already committed substantial financial resources to the event, including paying the required deposits to Mayweather and fulfilling every payment obligation due under their agreement.

However, following further investigation, TOP said it became aware of existing contractual obligations between Mayweather and CSI Sports that, according to the promotion, remain outstanding and materially affect his ability to participate in the Bangkok exhibition.

The announcement follows recent statements from CSI Sports regarding Mayweather’s contractual obligations and their potential impact on his proposed exhibition appearances, including a possible fight with Ryan Garcia.

The Order Promotions Reserves Legal Rights

After reviewing the circumstances, TOP determined that it could no longer responsibly proceed with its involvement in the event. The company also confirmed that it is reserving all contractual and legal rights and remedies related to deposits, payments, expenditures and potential financial losses associated with the exhibition.

“We went into this event in good faith and we honored every commitment we made,” The Order Promotions said in a statement. “Once the facts came light, the right decision was clear. Our fans deserve certainty, and they will be refunded in full. We are building something serious in boxing, and what comes next will speak for itself.”

Full Refunds for Pay-Per-View Customers

The Order Promotions confirmed that every customer who purchased a pay-per-view pass directly through the company will receive a full refund. Information regarding the refund process will be communicated directly to affected customers.

Customers with questions regarding their purchases can contact the promotion at ppv@theorderpromotions.com.

The company also thanked Matty Floyd and his team, UOB Live, fans and its commercial and promotional partners for their continued support and understanding.

What’s Next for Floyd Mayweather?

The withdrawal represents another significant complication for Mayweather’s exhibition career. While the former five-division world champion remains one of boxing’s most recognizable commercial attractions, the ongoing contractual dispute with CSI Sports has created uncertainty surrounding his ability to move forward with proposed events.

The Order Promotions’ withdrawal does not necessarily constitute an official cancellation of the Bangkok exhibition. However, the departure of a promotional partner and the announcement of pay-per-view refunds leave the event’s future in serious doubt.

Meanwhile, TOP insists that its ambitions in professional boxing remain unchanged. The company is preparing a major announcement that will reportedly include live boxing events, new fighter partnerships and an expanded presence within the sport.

For now, the immediate focus shifts to whether Mayweather can resolve his outstanding contractual issues and whether the Bangkok exhibition has any viable path forward.

Fight Week will continue to follow this developing story as additional information becomes available.