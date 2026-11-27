Undefeated knockout artist gets a dangerous replacement opponent after Keith Thurman withdraws due to injury.

The December 5 return of David Benavidez to Arizona will feature a revised co-main event, as undefeated knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr. takes on former interim world champion Brian “La Bala” Mendoza in a 10-round middleweight showdown at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Ortiz was originally scheduled to face former unified welterweight world champion Keith Thurman, who was forced to withdraw due to injury. While the change in opponent alters the dynamics of the matchup, Mendoza brings legitimate knockout power and championship-level experience to what remains an intriguing addition to the five-fight PBC pay-per-view card, available on DAZN through Prime Video.

The event is headlined by undefeated Mexican superstar and unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight world champion David “El Monstro” Benavidez, who returns to Arizona for a high-stakes unification showdown against reigning WBC cruiserweight world champion Michal Cieslak.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. Looks to Continue His Dominant Run

Ortiz (24-0, 22 KOs) has established himself as one of boxing’s most explosive offensive fighters. Under the guidance of renowned trainer Robert Garcia, the 28-year-old Dallas native has developed into a versatile pressure fighter whose combination of power, accuracy and relentless offensive output has made him a difficult assignment for opponents.

After building his reputation at 140 and 147 pounds with victories over Maurice Hooker, Egidijus Kavaliauskas and Brad Solomon, Ortiz moved to super welterweight in 2024. He captured the WBC interim title with a hard-fought 12-round decision over Serhii Bohachuk, demonstrating that he possessed the toughness and stamina necessary to compete at the highest level.

Ortiz followed that performance with a unanimous decision victory over Israil Madrimov before delivering a statement second-round knockout of longtime contender Erickson Lubin in November 2025.

Now competing at middleweight against Mendoza, Ortiz has another opportunity to showcase his power while navigating a heavier weight class. With bigger fights potentially on the horizon, maintaining his undefeated record and producing another convincing performance will be critical to his momentum.

Brian Mendoza Brings Dangerous Knockout Power

Although Mendoza enters the contest as a replacement opponent, overlooking the Albuquerque native would be a mistake. Mendoza (23-5, 17 KOs) has already demonstrated his ability to disrupt championship plans, most notably with his stunning knockout victory over Sebastian Fundora in April 2023 to capture the WBC interim super welterweight title.

The 32-year-old, who now fights out of Las Vegas under respected trainer Ismael Salas, has consistently shared the ring with some of the division’s most accomplished fighters. Following his victory over Fundora, Mendoza traveled to Australia to challenge then-WBO champion Tim Tszyu, losing by decision before accepting a short-notice assignment against Bohachuk in 2024.

Mendoza returned to the win column by stopping Jesus Antonio Rojas in July 2025 and most recently stepped in for a last-minute matchup against rising contender Yoenis Tellez in March.

His willingness to accept difficult assignments has become a defining characteristic of his career. Against Ortiz, Mendoza’s counterpunching ability and proven finishing power could make the exchanges particularly dangerous. Ortiz typically thrives when applying pressure, but Mendoza has shown that he can punish opponents who leave themselves vulnerable while attacking.

Benavidez vs. Cieslak Features Strong Undercard

Beyond the revised co-main event, the December 5 card provides a platform for several of boxing’s most promising young fighters.

Unbeaten super lightweight prospect Emiliano “El General” Vargas will face contender Omar Juarez in a 10-round contest. Vargas continues to build his professional résumé, and the matchup represents another opportunity to demonstrate his progression against experienced opposition.

Australian standout Nikita Tszyu will make his United States debut against Roberto Valenzuela Jr. in a 10-round super welterweight contest. The unbeaten Tszyu will have an opportunity to expand his international profile in front of an American audience on a major pay-per-view platform.

Rising middleweight Marco “El Tiburon” Romero will open the broadcast against Cruse Stewart in an eight-round contest, rounding out a card that balances established championship talent with the next generation of contenders.

Benavidez vs. Cieslak: Full Pay-Per-View Fight Card

David Benavidez vs. Michal Cieslak – WBA, WBO and WBC cruiserweight title unification

– WBA, WBO and WBC cruiserweight title unification Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Brian Mendoza – 10-round middleweight bout

– 10-round middleweight bout Emiliano Vargas vs. Omar Juarez – 10-round super lightweight bout

– 10-round super lightweight bout Nikita Tszyu vs. Roberto Valenzuela Jr. – 10-round super welterweight bout

– 10-round super welterweight bout Marco Romero vs. Cruse Stewart – Eight-round middleweight bout

Fight Week Analysis

Losing Keith Thurman undoubtedly changes the commercial appeal of the co-main event, but Mendoza offers a credible competitive alternative. His victory over Fundora remains a reminder that he possesses the power to change a fight in a matter of seconds, regardless of how the preceding rounds have unfolded.

For Ortiz, the challenge extends beyond simply defeating a replacement opponent. Fighting at middleweight introduces another variable, particularly for a boxer whose success has largely been built around overwhelming opponents physically and offensively. How effectively his power and pressure translate against Mendoza will be worth watching.

Combined with Benavidez’s cruiserweight unification showdown and the appearance of several highly regarded young fighters, the December 5 event remains an attractive night of boxing for Arizona fight fans.

Benavidez vs. Cieslak: Date, Location and How to Watch

Date: Saturday, December 5, 2026

Saturday, December 5, 2026 Venue: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona

Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona Start time: 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. Arizona time / 5 p.m. PT

8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. Arizona time / 5 p.m. PT Broadcast: PBC Pay-Per-View on DAZN through Prime Video

PBC Pay-Per-View on DAZN through Prime Video Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

The event is promoted by Sampson Boxing and TGB Promotions, with Golden Boy Promotions, Top Rank, No Limit Boxing and the Rose Brothers co-promoting respective undercard bouts.

For additional information, visit PremierBoxingChampions.com.