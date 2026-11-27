FIGHT WEEK FRIDAY PICKS • NOVEMBER 27, 2026

The Thanksgiving weekend edition of Fight Week Picks arrives with plenty of momentum following one of our strongest performances of the year. Last weekend finished 6–1, with Amari Jones, Gabriela Fundora, Joel Iriarte, Navajo Stirling, Dan Hooker and Kyoji Horiguchi all delivering victories. Aljamain Sterling’s unanimous-decision loss to Kevin Vallejos was the only blemish on an otherwise excellent weekend.

Last Week: 6–1 | Fight Week 2026 Prediction Record: 54–30

Boxing takes center stage this weekend with undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Agit Kabayel making his first defense against fellow unbeaten heavyweight Nelson Hysa in Düsseldorf, Germany. The action begins tonight in California with the Final Boss card at Pechanga Resort Casino before shifting to Japan on Sunday for an impressive world championship tripleheader featuring Riku Masuda, Seiya Tsutsumi, Kenshiro Teraji and David Jimenez.

The UFC takes Thanksgiving weekend off, but MMA fans still have a meaningful championship fight at Cage Warriors 215 in Manchester, where undefeated lightweight champion Ieuan Davies faces former featherweight champion and UFC veteran Jordan Vucenic.

Saturday Boxing — Kabayel vs. Hysa

Agit Kabayel vs. Nelson Hysa

Agit Kabayel has spent the past several years transforming himself from an overlooked heavyweight contender into one of the most formidable fighters in the division. Saturday represents another milestone in that journey as the undefeated German makes his first defense of the WBC heavyweight championship in front of his home-country fans at Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf.

Kabayel enters at 27-0 with 19 knockouts, while Hysa brings an impressive 25-0 record with 23 knockouts. On paper, the challenger possesses the kind of finishing power that makes any heavyweight championship fight dangerous. However, the difference in the quality of opposition each man has faced is substantial.

Kabayel’s consecutive stoppage victories over Arslanbek Makhmudov, Frank Sanchez, Zhilei Zhang and Damian Knyba established him as a heavyweight capable of breaking down opponents with very different physical and technical strengths. His commitment to body punching has become one of his defining characteristics, and his ability to maintain pressure without becoming reckless separates him from many of the division’s other aggressive fighters.

Hysa deserves credit for taking this opportunity, particularly on German soil. His knockout power gives him a legitimate chance if Kabayel becomes careless, but he has never faced anyone with the champion’s combination of experience, conditioning and sustained offensive pressure. At 42 years old, Hysa could find the physical demands of an extended championship fight increasingly difficult to manage.

The challenger needs to establish his power early and prevent Kabayel from settling into a comfortable rhythm. Once Kabayel begins consistently attacking the body and forcing Hysa backward, the fight should become progressively more difficult for the Albanian.

Fight Week Pick: Agit Kabayel | Method: TKO | Confidence: 9/10

Fight Week expects Kabayel to remain patient through the opening rounds before increasing his pressure and producing a stoppage in the middle rounds. A convincing victory should strengthen his position heading into potential heavyweight unification fights in 2027.

Saturday MMA — Cage Warriors 215

Ieuan Davies vs. Jordan Vucenic

With the UFC taking the weekend off, Cage Warriors delivers an excellent lightweight championship matchup that deserves attention beyond the European MMA scene.

Defending champion Ieuan Davies enters at 8-0, having captured the lightweight championship with a first-round submission victory over former champion Omiel Brown. Jordan Vucenic brings a 16-4 record, previous UFC experience and a successful Cage Warriors featherweight championship run into his opportunity to become a two-division champion.

Davies possesses the physical advantages, standing approximately three inches taller than Vucenic, and has demonstrated impressive finishing ability throughout his undefeated professional career. His championship victory also showed that he can remain composed when placed in immediate danger, recovering from an early submission threat before securing a finish of his own.

Vucenic represents a considerably different assignment. His experience in championship fights, ability to blend striking and grappling, and familiarity with difficult opponents make him the most significant test of Davies’ young career. Rather than attempting to overwhelm the champion early, Vucenic should look to extend the fight and force Davies to make adjustments across five rounds.

The biggest question is how Davies responds when an opponent survives his initial offense and begins creating problems of his own. Vucenic has already experienced the championship rounds and understands how to manage the physical demands of a long fight.

Fight Week Pick: Jordan Vucenic | Method: Decision | Confidence: 6/10

Davies has the potential to become a significant name in European MMA, but Fight Week is siding with the more experienced challenger. Vucenic’s versatility and championship experience should become increasingly valuable as the fight progresses.

Sunday Boxing — Masuda vs. Tsutsumi II

Riku Masuda vs. Seiya Tsutsumi

Japan continues to produce some of the most compelling matchups in boxing’s lighter weight divisions, and Sunday’s bantamweight championship rematch between Riku Masuda and Seiya Tsutsumi is another excellent example.

Masuda enters at 11-1 with nine knockouts, while Tsutsumi remains undefeated at 13-0-3 with eight stoppages. Their first meeting in August 2023 ended with Tsutsumi winning a decision over a considerably less experienced Masuda. More than three years later, the circumstances surrounding the rematch have changed significantly.

Masuda has developed into a legitimate championship-level southpaw with dangerous punching power. His stoppage victory over Nonito Donaire and subsequent decision victory over Daigo Higa demonstrated that he has progressed well beyond the fighter Tsutsumi defeated in their first meeting.

Tsutsumi, however, remains one of the most difficult fighters in the bantamweight division. His victory over Takuma Inoue established his championship credentials, and his relentless approach makes him particularly dangerous against opponents who require space to establish their offense.

The biggest concern surrounding Tsutsumi is his inactivity following an injury. Against a fighter who has improved as substantially as Masuda, the timing of that return could become significant. Tsutsumi cannot afford to spend several rounds rediscovering his rhythm while Masuda establishes his southpaw offense and builds an early lead.

Fight Week expects a considerably different fight from their first encounter. Masuda now possesses the experience to complement his natural offensive ability and should be better equipped to deal with Tsutsumi’s pressure.

Fight Week Pick: Riku Masuda | Method: Decision | Confidence: 6/10

Tsutsumi’s aggression keeps the rematch competitive throughout, but Masuda’s development, punching accuracy and recent activity give him a narrow advantage. Fight Week sees Masuda avenging the only defeat of his professional career.

Kenshiro Teraji vs. Jassiel Amador

Kenshiro Teraji has built one of the most impressive championship résumés in the lighter weight divisions, and Sunday presents another opportunity to strengthen his legacy as he makes the first defense of his WBO super flyweight championship.

Teraji enters at 26-2 with 16 knockouts, while unbeaten Mexican challenger Jassiel Amador brings a 15-0-1 record with 13 stoppages. Amador’s knockout percentage deserves attention, but his professional opposition has not prepared him for anything resembling Teraji’s championship experience.

Teraji has consistently demonstrated an ability to combine technically sound boxing with sustained offensive pressure. His body punching, combination work and ability to increase his activity during the later rounds have allowed him to break down experienced world champions who appeared competitive during the opening stages of their fights.

Amador’s best opportunity may come before Teraji establishes that rhythm. His power makes him dangerous, and the champion cannot assume that the difference in experience will automatically translate into an easy victory. Moving through multiple weight divisions also means Teraji is now facing opponents who may be naturally stronger than some of those he encountered earlier in his career.

Nevertheless, Teraji has too many ways to control this matchup. His ability to make adjustments and create offensive opportunities without exposing himself unnecessarily should allow him to gradually establish control.

Fight Week Pick: Kenshiro Teraji | Method: TKO | Confidence: 8/10

Amador’s power makes the early rounds interesting, but Teraji’s championship experience and combination punching should eventually overwhelm the unbeaten challenger and produce a second-half stoppage.

David Jimenez vs. Seigo Yuri Akui

The third championship fight in Tokyo may be the most competitive matchup on the entire card. Costa Rica’s David Jimenez enters at 18-1 with 12 knockouts and makes his first appearance since being elevated to full WBA super flyweight champion. Former flyweight world champion Seigo Yuri Akui brings a 23-3-1 record with 13 knockouts into his attempt to capture championship gold in a second division.

Jimenez is a physically demanding opponent who excels when he can force sustained exchanges and prevent his opponents from comfortably controlling the pace. His victory over John Ramirez demonstrated that he can maintain his pressure against technically capable fighters, and his experience at 115 pounds gives him an important advantage against a challenger who has spent much of his championship career at flyweight.

Akui’s résumé makes this a difficult prediction. He has faced elite opposition, understands how to manage championship rounds and has already demonstrated that he belongs among the best fighters in the lighter divisions. Fighting in Japan also gives him a familiar environment in which to pursue another world championship.

The deciding factor may be which fighter establishes the more effective offensive rhythm during the middle rounds. Jimenez wants a physical fight that rewards activity and sustained pressure, while Akui needs to ensure those exchanges do not consistently favor the defending champion.

Although Jimenez has the advantage of being the more established super flyweight, Fight Week believes Akui’s championship experience and ability to maintain a competitive pace over 12 rounds give him a legitimate opportunity to reclaim world-title status.

Fight Week Pick: Seigo Yuri Akui | Method: Decision | Confidence: 6/10

This has the potential to be one of the weekend’s closest fights. Jimenez will make Akui work throughout, but we expect the Japanese challenger to do enough in the championship rounds to edge a competitive decision.

Friday Night Boxing — Final Boss

Lazaro Lorenzana vs. Ronald Ellis

Tonight’s Final Boss event at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California, gives undefeated middleweight prospect Lazaro “El Rey” Lorenzana an opportunity to demonstrate that he is ready for more meaningful opposition.

Lorenzana enters at 22-0 with 13 knockouts, while veteran Ronald Ellis brings an 18-5-2 record with 12 stoppages. The scheduled 10-round main event represents a valuable developmental assignment for Lorenzana against an opponent who has experienced considerably higher levels of professional competition.

Ellis has shared the ring with fighters such as David Benavidez and Christian Mbilli, meaning he is unlikely to be intimidated by an undefeated prospect. His experience should allow him to recognize offensive patterns, disrupt Lorenzana’s rhythm and create the kind of uncomfortable moments that younger fighters need to navigate before advancing toward championship contention.

For Lorenzana, the objective should be to produce a complete performance rather than simply chase another knockout. Establishing the jab, controlling distance and maintaining consistent offensive activity over 10 rounds would arguably tell us more about his development than a quick stoppage.

Ellis has the experience to make this competitive, but Lorenzana should have the advantages in freshness and momentum. If the undefeated fighter remains disciplined and avoids unnecessary exchanges, he should be able to control enough rounds to preserve his perfect record.

Fight Week Pick: Lazaro Lorenzana | Method: Decision | Confidence: 7/10

Ellis provides a meaningful test, but Lorenzana’s activity and cleaner offensive work should carry him to his 23rd professional victory.

Andrii Novytskyi vs. Cesar Navarro

The heavyweight attraction on tonight’s Final Boss card underwent a significant change earlier this week when Kingsley Ibeh withdrew after suffering an elbow injury during training camp. Phoenix-based Mexican heavyweight Cesar Navarro steps in to face undefeated WBC International heavyweight champion Andrii Novytskyi.

Novytskyi enters at 16-0 with 12 knockouts, while Navarro brings a 15-5 record with 13 stoppages. Although the replacement matchup may not carry the same significance as the originally scheduled fight, Navarro’s punching power prevents this from becoming an automatic victory for the Ukrainian.

Navarro has faced legitimate heavyweight prospects, including Dainier Pero, whom he knocked down twice before ultimately losing a decision. That performance demonstrated his ability to create dangerous moments against talented opponents, even when he enters as the less accomplished fighter.

The concern for Navarro is the limited preparation time against an undefeated heavyweight who has continued building momentum. Novytskyi should be able to control the early stages of the fight and force Navarro to expend energy working his way into punching range.

Navarro’s power demands respect, but the difference in preparation and consistency should become increasingly apparent over the scheduled 10 rounds.

Fight Week Pick: Andrii Novytskyi | Method: TKO | Confidence: 8/10

Navarro creates some dangerous moments early, but Novytskyi gradually establishes control before producing a stoppage in the middle-to-late rounds.

Fight Week Pick of the Week

Agit Kabayel over Nelson Hysa by TKO

Kabayel’s rise through the heavyweight division has been one of boxing’s more impressive stories in recent years. Rather than relying on promotional momentum or a carefully protected undefeated record, he earned his position by defeating dangerous heavyweights with vastly different styles.

Hysa’s knockout power makes Saturday’s championship defense interesting, but Kabayel has already demonstrated that he can absorb adversity, maintain his composure and systematically break down powerful opponents. His commitment to body punching should become particularly effective against a 42-year-old challenger who has never experienced this level of professional competition.

A convincing victory would allow Kabayel to enter 2027 as one of the central figures in the heavyweight championship picture, with potential unification opportunities against the division’s other titleholders.

Fight Week Pick of the Week: Agit Kabayel by TKO — Confidence 9/10.

Fight Week Picks — At a Glance

Fight Week Pick Method Confidence Agit Kabayel over Nelson Hysa TKO 9/10 Jordan Vucenic over Ieuan Davies Decision 6/10 Riku Masuda over Seiya Tsutsumi Decision 6/10 Kenshiro Teraji over Jassiel Amador TKO 8/10 Seigo Yuri Akui over David Jimenez Decision 6/10 Lazaro Lorenzana over Ronald Ellis Decision 7/10 Andrii Novytskyi over Cesar Navarro TKO 8/10

The Thanksgiving weekend may lack the enormous pay-per-view attractions that have defined several recent Fight Week editions, but there is considerable substance throughout the schedule. Kabayel has an opportunity to strengthen his standing among boxing’s elite heavyweights, Sunday’s championship tripleheader could reshape two of the sport’s most competitive lighter weight divisions, and Cage Warriors offers a reminder that meaningful MMA championship fights extend well beyond the UFC.

With December approaching and the prediction record continuing to improve, Fight Week enters the final stretch of 2026 looking to build on last weekend’s success.

Fight Week 2026 Prediction Record: 54–30

Check back with Fight Week throughout the weekend for boxing and MMA results, reaction and post-fight analysis.