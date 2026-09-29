BIYU Promotions’ “BIYU Brawl 8” Delivers Another Action-Packed Night of Professional Boxing

HOUSTON, TX (September 29, 2026) — BiYu Promotions delivered another action-packed evening of professional boxing on Friday, September 25, as “BiYu Brawl 8” took center stage at BiYu Arena in Houston, featuring seven bouts highlighted by decisive victories, three stoppages and four unanimous decisions.

Headlining the card, Roy Knight (5-0-1, 3 KOs) defeated previously unbeaten Phillip Rhome Jr. (6-1-1, 1 KO) by unanimous decision after six rounds to capture the vacant American Boxing Organization (ABO) Regional Super Middleweight title.

Knight controlled the action on the judges’ scorecards, earning scores of 59-55, 59-55 and 60-54 to secure the regional championship and close out another successful installment of the BiYu Brawl series.

For Bobby Harrison, President of BiYu Promotions, the event represented another step toward establishing the BiYu Brawl series as a consistent platform for professional boxing in Houston while providing fighters with exposure beyond the fans in attendance.

Harrison is particularly pleased with the role CombatVisionTV is playing in expanding that reach and providing boxing fans with a steady stream of fight content.

“We’re extremely pleased with CombatVisionTV and the content it’s providing for the fans. Boxing needs platforms that are willing to showcase fighters at every stage of their careers, because these are the events where fans can discover talented fighters before they reach the biggest stages. That’s what we’re building with BiYu Brawl, and CombatVisionTV gives us an opportunity to bring that product to boxing fans around the world.”

“It’s important to us that these fighters aren’t just competing in front of the people inside BiYu Arena. They’re working hard every day in the gym to build their careers, and they deserve the opportunity to be seen. With CombatVisionTV, family members, boxing fans and people throughout the industry can follow these fighters and watch their progression from event to event.”

Harrison believes the combination of regular events at BiYu Arena and worldwide distribution can help create something sustainable for fighters while giving fans a reason to continue following the series.

“We want fans to become familiar with these fighters and follow their journeys. When someone fights on BiYu Brawl early in their career and eventually goes on to compete for bigger titles, the fans who watched them develop can say they were there from the beginning. That’s good for the fighters, it’s good for the fans, and ultimately it’s good for boxing.”

“CombatVisionTV understands the importance of providing consistent boxing content, and we’re happy with the direction we’re going together. Our responsibility at BiYu Promotions is to continue putting together entertaining cards and giving hungry fighters opportunities. If we keep doing that, I believe the audience will continue to grow.”

BIYU BRAWL 8 COMPLETE RESULTS

Miqal Dolphus (6-0, 4 KOs) def. DePriest Johnson (5-15)

Dolphus turned in a dominant four-round performance, sweeping the judges’ scorecards by identical scores of 40-36, 40-36 and 40-36.

Jordy Suarez Gonzalez (5-0, 4 KOs) def. Aiden Anderson (4-3, 3 KOs)

Gonzalez provided an explosive performance stopping Anderson by knockout at 1:19 of the third round.

Zachary Spiller (6-1, 5 KOs) def. Brandon Guillory (1-3, 1 KO)

Spiller delivered the quickest finish of the evening, needing just 33 seconds of the opening round to knock out Guillory and close his night in emphatic fashion.

Emmanuel Chance (5-0, 2 KOs) def. Manuel Alonso (4-12-1, 1 KO)

Chance came out aggressively and forced an early ending when Hernandez Alonso was unable to continue after the opening round, giving Chance the first-round stoppage victory.

Levar Adams Jr. (2-0, 1 KO) def. Diego Omar Acosta (0-1)

Adams Jr. produced another clean sweep on the scorecards, defeating Acosta by unanimous decision with all three judges scoring the bout 40-36.

John Luis Lara (1-1) def. Treverrious Zeno (1-1)

Lara controlled the four-round welterweight contest and received identical 40-36 scores from all three judges to secure the unanimous decision.

The night also demonstrated the value of a developmental boxing series where emerging fighters can gain rounds, build their records and establish themselves in front of both a live audience and boxing fans watching around the world.

For Harrison, that remains central to the vision behind BiYu Promotions.

“At the end of the day, this is about giving fighters opportunities,” Harrison said. “Some nights you’re going to see a young fighter score a spectacular knockout, and other nights you’re going to see someone have to go the distance and learn from those rounds. Both are important. We want BiYu Brawl to be a place where fighters can develop, fans can see good fights, and the boxing community knows there’s consistent action happening right here in Houston.”