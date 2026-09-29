Jordan Orozco Ready for DAZN Spotlight After Explosive Training Camp

ORLANDO, FL (September 29, 2026) — Boxlab Promotions’ undefeated bantamweight contender, Jordan Orozco (17-0, 17 KOs), WBA #8 and WBO #10, is putting the finishing touches on training camp as he prepares for an important test against Yusniel Abrahante (8-2, 1 KO) in a scheduled 10-round bout on Friday, October 2, 2026, at Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Orozco-Abrahante will serve as the co-main event of Matchroom Boxing’s second edition of its Project Series, airing live on DAZN.

Sporting a perfect record with every professional victory coming by knockout, Orozco enters the bout looking to continue his rise through the bantamweight division. However, the unbeaten contender knows his record alone will not win the fight. With Abrahante entering the matchup following an upset victory, Orozco is preparing for an opponent who has already demonstrated his ability to derail expectations.

As fight night approaches, Orozco says his training camp has been built around discipline and preparation rather than simply adding another knockout to his perfect record.

“Training camp has been intense, but everything has gone the way we wanted it to. I’ve been pushing myself every day because I know the level of competition is going to continue getting better as my career moves forward. We’ve worked on conditioning, technique, defense and being sharp for all 10 rounds. I know people look at my record and see 17 knockouts, but I don’t go into camp thinking I just have to land one big punch. I want to become a complete fighter.

“The knockouts come from the work we put in at the gym and from executing the game plan. I never want to depend only on power. My mentality is to be prepared to box, make adjustments and fight hard for every round if that’s what it takes. I feel like I’ve grown during this camp, and I’m excited to show that on October 2.”

Despite entering the contest undefeated, Orozco understands the danger of looking beyond an opponent who is coming off an upset victory. Rather than viewing Abrahante’s record as an indication of what will happen October 2, Orozco sees his opponent’s recent success as motivation to prepare even harder.

“I have a lot of respect for Abrahante because he’s coming off an upset win, and that tells me everything I need to know about his mentality. He’s already shown that he can go into a fight where people might be looking past him and prove them wrong. I’m not going to make that mistake. I’m preparing for the best version of him.

“At this point in my career, every opponent is coming to take what I’ve worked for. That undefeated record puts a target on you, and I understand that. If the knockout presents itself, I’ll take advantage of it, but my first responsibility is to win.”

At 17-0 with 17 knockouts, Orozco understands that each victory brings increased expectations. A win in a 10-round co-main event on a Matchroom Boxing card would give the Boxlab Promotions fighter another opportunity to demonstrate his development while positioning himself for bigger fights.

Still, Orozco remains focused on the opponent standing directly in front of him rather than looking too far down the road.

“A win in this fight can move my career forward in a big way, especially because of the platform and the opportunity I’ve been given. I’m 17-0, but I still feel like I’m just getting started. I have big goals in boxing, and I know you don’t reach those goals by talking about them. You reach them by winning fights and continuing to improve.

“I want to keep climbing the rankings, keep facing better competition and eventually put myself in position to fight for a world title. But I can’t get to any of that without taking care of business against Abrahante. That’s why I’m not looking past October 2. I have to earn whatever comes next. I want people to watch this fight and come away saying Jordan Orozco is a fighter they want to see again.”

Friday’s bout also provides Orozco with a significant platform as the co-main event of Matchroom Boxing’s Project Series. With the fight airing live on DAZN, Orozco will have an opportunity to introduce himself to viewers who may be seeing the undefeated bantamweight for the first time.

For Orozco, the increased exposure brings excitement, but also responsibility.

“This is the type of opportunity every young fighter wants. To be fighting in the co-main event of the Matchroom Boxing Project Series and have the fight shown live on DAZN means there are going to be a lot of people watching, and some of them may be seeing me fight for the first time. I want to make that first impression count.

“I’m grateful to Boxlab Promotions, Matchroom Boxing and everyone involved for giving me this opportunity, but now it’s my responsibility to perform. I don’t feel pressure from the spotlight. I look at it as motivation. I’ve worked for opportunities like this, and now that one is here, I have to take advantage of it.

“I want to show the fans that I’m more than an undefeated fighter with 17 knockouts. I want them to see my skills, my discipline and the hunger I have to keep improving. I’m going to stay humble, listen to my corner and do my job. But make no mistake, I’m coming to make a statement on October 2.”

For Amaury Piedra, President of Boxlab Promotions, Orozco’s combination of punching power, work ethic and willingness to learn has made him an exciting fighter to develop. While the unbeaten bantamweight’s 17 consecutive knockouts have commanded attention, Piedra believes Orozco’s potential extends beyond his ability to end fights early.

“Jordan is the type of young fighter you get excited about because he has tremendous natural ability, but he also understands that talent alone isn’t enough to get where he wants to go. Obviously, when you’re 17-0 with 17 knockouts, the power is going to get people’s attention. What impresses us just as much is his hunger to improve. He listens, he works hard, and he wants to become a complete fighter.”

“There is still a lot of development ahead of him, and that’s something we embrace. We’re not trying to rush the process. We want to continue putting Jordan in fights that challenge him and allow him to grow. Abrahante is coming off an upset victory, so this is exactly the kind of opponent Jordan needs at this stage of his career. Nothing is being handed to him. He has to go out there and earn it.”