5 Things We Learned From This Weekend’s Fights

Another weekend of boxing and MMA is in the books, and this one gave us everything from a legendary farewell to the arrival of a potential new UFC star.

Katie Taylor walked away from boxing exactly the way she wanted. Salahdine Parnasse wasted no time announcing himself to the UFC lightweight division. Damian Knyba delivered a major heavyweight upset, Paddy Donovan moved another step toward a world-title opportunity, and Stamp Fairtex continued the difficult process of rebuilding herself after injury.

Here are five things Fight Week learned from this weekend’s fights.

1. Katie Taylor Got the Ending Few Great Fighters Ever Get

There may not have been a more fitting way for Katie Taylor to finish her career.

In front of approximately 83,000 fans at Croke Park in Dublin, Taylor dominated previously unbeaten Flora Pili over 10 rounds, winning by scores of 100-90, 100-90 and 98-91.

Then she walked away.

Taylor retires at 40 years old with a professional record of 26-1, still holding the undisputed super-lightweight championship. After the final celebration, she placed her gloves in the center of the ring and brought one of the most important careers in the history of women’s boxing to a close.

It is difficult for elite fighters to leave on their own terms. There is almost always one more fight, one more payday or one more attempt to recapture what they once had.

Taylor avoided that ending.

She instead delivered a commanding final performance at the stadium she had spent years trying to fight in.

What we learned: Katie Taylor did not simply retire Saturday night. She completed the story.

2. Salahdine Parnasse Is Not Going to Need a Long UFC Development Period

The UFC lightweight division may have just gained another serious problem.

Former two-division KSW champion Salahdine Parnasse made his UFC debut against Dan Hooker in the main event of UFC Paris—and needed barely half a round to make his point.

Parnasse attacked Hooker’s body before pouring on the offense for a first-round TKO, with the official UFC result coming at 2:25 of the opening round. The victory extended Parnasse’s winning streak to six, all by stoppage.

This was not a prospect being introduced against a carefully selected opponent.

Hooker has spent years competing with high-level UFC lightweights. Parnasse walked into his first UFC fight, headlined a card in Paris and dismantled him.

Afterward, Parnasse called for Max Holloway.

That may be an ambitious jump, but after what happened Saturday, the UFC has little reason to move Parnasse slowly.

What we learned: Salahdine Parnasse entered the UFC as an established fighter—and looked like one immediately.

3. Damian Knyba May Have Ended Andy Ruiz Jr.’s Comeback Before It Really Started

Andy Ruiz Jr. came back hoping to prove he could make another run toward the heavyweight championship.

Damian Knyba had other plans.

Knyba defeated the former unified heavyweight champion by unanimous decision in Newark, with scores of 117-110 and 114-113 twice. More importantly, Knyba dropped and badly hurt Ruiz in the seventh round and controlled much of the fight from range.

Ruiz showed toughness and even hurt Knyba in the following round, but the bigger picture is difficult to ignore.

At 36, Ruiz entered the fight after another lengthy period of inactivity. A victory could have put his name back into a heavyweight division filled with lucrative possibilities.

Instead, he now has another rebuilding job ahead of him.

Knyba, meanwhile, suddenly has a significant name on his résumé and another opportunity to climb the heavyweight ladder.

What we learned: The heavyweight division gained Damian Knyba as a legitimate player—and Andy Ruiz Jr.’s path back to the top became considerably harder.

4. Paddy Donovan Looks Ready for His World-Title Opportunity

Paddy Donovan could have protected his position and waited.

Instead, he fought.

And he made the decision look easy.

Donovan stopped veteran Tyrone McKenna in the fourth round at Croke Park after controlling the fight from the opening bell. He dropped McKenna with a body shot in the second before continuing to inflict damage until the ringside doctor stopped the contest because of cuts in Round 4.

Donovan entered the weekend positioned near the front of the IBF welterweight title picture, so taking another fight carried genuine risk.

Instead of simply surviving it, he delivered a statement.

The welterweight division has undergone considerable change, and Donovan now deserves his opportunity to find out whether his skills translate against championship-level opposition.

What we learned: Paddy Donovan has done enough waiting. His next significant fight should involve a world title.

5. Stamp Fairtex Is Winning Again—but the Comeback Is Still a Process

Stamp Fairtex picked up another victory Friday night, but perhaps the most important takeaway is that she still appears to be rebuilding.

Stamp defeated two-time WBC Muay Thai champion Selina Flores by split decision in the ONE Fight Night 47 main event.

Before the fight, Stamp openly discussed the difficulty of returning from her serious leg injury and admitted that fear of reinjury had affected her confidence and aggressiveness.

That makes these victories important even when they are not dominant.

Stamp built her reputation as one of combat sports’ most dynamic athletes, becoming a champion across Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA. But the athlete who returns from a major injury is not automatically the same athlete who existed before it.

Right now, winning rounds and rebuilding trust in her body may matter more than producing spectacular finishes.

What we learned: Stamp Fairtex is moving in the right direction, but getting back to the old Stamp may require patience.

Fight Week Fighter of the Week: Katie Taylor

This week, there really could not be another choice.

Katie Taylor is the Fight Week Fighter of the Week.

Salahdine Parnasse may have delivered the weekend’s most explosive statement. Damian Knyba scored the biggest upset.

But Taylor delivered something bigger than one result.

At 40 years old, in the final fight of her career, she stepped into Croke Park before roughly 83,000 people and comprehensively defeated an unbeaten opponent to retire as an undisputed world champion.

Two judges gave Taylor every round.

And then she left her gloves in the ring.

There will be plenty of time to debate exactly where Katie Taylor belongs among boxing’s all-time greats. There should be considerably less debate about what she did for women’s boxing.

Her final night was an appropriate reminder.

Fight Week Fighter of the Week: Katie Taylor.