7-1 Underdog Eridson Garcia Stuns Alan Chaves, Wins IBF International and WBO Latino Lightweight Titles

Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing

BiYu Promotions’ Garcia Drops Chaves Four Times in Masterful Boxing Performance

NEWARK, NJ — Written off by the oddsmakers but never short on belief, BiYu Promotions lightweight contender Eridson Garcia (24-2, 14 KOs) delivered the biggest victory of his professional career last night, upsetting previously unbeaten knockout artist Alan Chaves (22-1, 19 KOs) in a dominant 10-round performance to capture the IBF International and WBO Latino Lightweight titles at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The event was promoted by Matchroom Boxing, broadcast live on DAZN in the United Kingdom and TNT in the United States.

Entering the bout as a 7-1 underdog, Garcia refused to fight like one. The Dominican Republic native put on a boxing masterclass, using a brilliant jab, lateral movement, distance and accurate combinations to neutralize the dangerous Chaves. Garcia dropped the Argentine once in the second round, twice in the fifth and again in the ninth on his way to a commanding unanimous decision. The judges scored the bout 99-87, 99-88 and 98-88, all in favor of Garcia.

From the opening bell, it was apparent Garcia was in rhythm and operating at his best. Armed with an 11-inch reach advantage, Garcia controlled the fight from the outside, repeatedly beating Chaves to the punch and using his feet to prevent the heavy-handed Argentine from establishing a consistent attack.

Despite entering with 19 knockouts in 22 victories, Chaves had few answers for Garcia’s speed, accuracy and disciplined boxing.

For Garcia, the victory was the culmination of preparation, belief and an opportunity he was determined not to waste.

“I’m extremely grateful for this victory and for everyone who gave me the opportunity to be in this position,” said Garcia. “I knew people were looking at the odds and saying I was the underdog, but I never looked at myself that way. I respected Chaves because he was undefeated and had tremendous punching power, but I believed in my skills and in the work we put in. From the first round, I felt comfortable. My jab was working, my movement was there, and I was seeing everything clearly. I stayed disciplined and followed the game plan. To drop a fighter like Chaves four times and leave with these two titles is a blessing. I give God all the glory.”

Garcia credited much of his success to an outstanding training camp in the Dominican Republic alongside Coach Rene Vazquez. The preparation centered on using Garcia’s physical advantages while maintaining the discipline necessary to avoid giving Chaves opportunities to unleash his power.

“Coach Rene Vazquez and I had a great training camp in the Dominican Republic, and everything we worked on showed up in the fight,” Garcia said. “We knew Chaves was dangerous, so we couldn’t make mistakes or stand in front of him unnecessarily. Coach kept telling me to trust my jab, use my reach, move after my combinations and stay focused for every second of every round. We trained very hard, but we also trained smart. When I got into the ring, I felt prepared for anything he tried to do. I’m thankful to Coach Rene and my entire team because this victory belongs to all of us.”

Garcia’s execution was evident throughout the contest. Rather than becoming reckless after scoring knockdowns, he remained composed and continued using the tools that had established his advantage. His jab repeatedly disrupted Chaves’ offense, while his lateral movement and precision punching allowed him to dictate where and how the exchanges took place.

At 24-2 with 14 knockouts and now holding two regional lightweight championships, Garcia believes defeating a previously unbeaten opponent of Chaves’ caliber has changed the trajectory of his career.

“This victory opens a new chapter for me,” Garcia said. “Beating an undefeated fighter who was 22-0 with 19 knockouts and winning the IBF International and WBO Latino titles is the type of victory that can change a fighter’s career. I’m grateful because opportunities like this are not guaranteed in boxing. You have to be ready when your name is called, and I was ready. Now I want to keep improving, keep winning and continue moving toward the top of the lightweight division. I’m not going to get ahead of myself. I’m going to stay humble, stay in the gym and let my team guide me toward the next opportunity.”

Bobby Harrison, President of BiYu Promotions, praised Garcia for embracing the underdog role and producing a performance that Harrison believes will create significantly bigger opportunities for the Dominican lightweight.

“What Eridson Garcia did was incredible,” Harrison said. “He went into this fight as a 7-1 underdog against an undefeated fighter who everyone was saying is the next great fighter from Argentina, and he didn’t just find a way to win, he put on a boxing clinic. The jab, the footwork, the distance, the accuracy and the composure were all outstanding. The fact that he dropped Chaves four times was insane. He controlled the fight from beginning to end. The world got an opportunity to see what we at BiYu Promotions already knew, that Eridson Garcia is a serious lightweight contender.”

Harrison believes Garcia’s newly acquired IBF International and WBO Latino titles, combined with the quality of his performance, should put him in position for another significant fight.

“This victory changes everything for Eridson,” Harrison continued. “He now has two important titles around his waist and a signature victory over an undefeated, dangerous opponent. The next step is to capitalize on this momentum. We’re going to sit down with his team, look at the opportunities that become available and make the move that gets him closer to where he wants to be, a world title shot. He earned the right to be in the conversation with the top lightweights, and we intend to keep putting him in meaningful fights.”

Garcia entered the night as the betting underdog. He left with four knockdowns, two championship belts and the most significant victory of his professional career. For a fighter who was given little chance by the oddsmakers, Garcia didn’t need to say much after 10 rounds. His performance had already delivered the message. Eridson Garcia is no longer an underdog to overlook.