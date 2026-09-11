Golden Boy Signs Undefeated Middleweight Prospect Sebastian “Lil Beast” Mitry

“I’ve taken the hard road to get here, and every challenge, sacrifice and setback along the way has helped shape me into the fighter and person I am today,” Mitry continued. “I’ve always seen myself standing at the top of the sport as a world champion, and I truly believe I now have the team, experience and environment around me to turn that vision into reality. Now it’s on me. I’m ready to work, ready to fight and ready to prove that I belong at the highest level of this sport. I won’t stop until I accomplish my goal of becoming a world champion and, God willing, one day becoming a Hall of Famer.”

“We believe Sebastian has the heart and the right team around him, training alongside some of the best fighters in the world.” said Golden Boy Promotions Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya. “This is what Golden Boy does best: identifying young talent, developing fighters the right way and building them into world champions.”

The undefeated Sebastian “Lil Beast” Mitry of Phoenix, Arizona is a 19-year-old standout who has quickly built a reputation for his power, with six of his seven professional victories coming by knockout. Training under the tutelage of Joel and Antonio Diaz at the Diaz Training Camp in Indio, California, Mitry is surrounded by elite talent that continues to fuel his development and motivation as he rises through the professional ranks. Before turning professional, Mitry gained valuable experience competing in several prestigious amateur tournaments, including the 2017 Arizona State Silver Gloves, 2017 Gene Lewis Invitational, 2018 U.S. National Youth & Junior Golden Gloves, 2019 Western Elite Qualifiers and 2021 USA Boxing National Championships. Now competing in the middleweight division, Mitry is ready to continue making his mark and show the boxing world exactly why they call him “Lil Beast.”