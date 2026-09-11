Ryan Garcia Beyond the Headlines: A Rare Conversation With His Longtime Designer Javier Zinzun Jr.

LOS ANGELES, CA As Ryan Garcia prepares to defend his world title against Conor Benn this Saturday, September 12, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, longtime designer Javier Zinzun Jr. is once again preparing to shape Garcia’s look for one of boxing’s biggest nights of the year.

But Zinzun’s relationship with Garcia goes back much further than this weekend.

Zinzun has been designing for Ryan since the beginning of his professional career, building a relationship that has evolved alongside Garcia’s rise from young prospect to one of boxing’s most recognizable stars.

“Ryan and I have been working together for years, so designing for him is always fun because there’s a real relationship and trust there,” said Zinzun. “We’ve watched each other grow in our respective careers. Every fight gives us another opportunity to create something memorable.”

Ahead of Garcia’s previous fight, the two sat down for a very different kind of interview on IGMOB TV.

Rather than focusing on trash talk, controversy or the latest viral headline, “Ryan Garcia: The Truth About Criticism, Energy & Legacy” offers a more personal look at Garcia, discussing criticism, social media, boxing, success, his mindset and the person behind the public image.

It’s Ryan Garcia in a setting fans don’t always get to see, relaxed, candid and speaking with someone he’s known and worked with for years.

The conversation has already generated media coverage for Garcia’s comments on how social media has transformed modern boxing, but the full interview goes much deeper.

For more information on Javier Zinzun please visit www.igotmyownback.com.