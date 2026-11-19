Credit: Golden Boy / Cris Esqueda

INDIO, Calif. — Undefeated middleweight contender Amari “The Reaper” Jones is approaching another critical moment in his professional career, but standing between him and a potential world title opportunity is a determined opponent who believes Friday night could change the direction of his own career.

Jones (17-0, 15 KOs) and DeAundre “Dixianimal” Pettus (14-4, 7 KOs) faced the media Wednesday during the final press conference for Golden Boy Promotions and MF Pro’s Jones vs. Pettus event, scheduled for Friday, November 20, at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

The 12-round middleweight main event presents a significant opportunity for both fighters, although they enter the matchup with different motivations. Jones, the unbeaten knockout artist from Oakland, is looking to strengthen his position in the middleweight championship picture, while Pettus, representing South Carolina, hopes to disrupt those plans and revive his own pursuit of bigger opportunities.

The event will stream worldwide on DAZN beginning at 5 p.m. PT, with preliminary bouts available on the Golden Boy YouTube channel starting at 2 p.m. PT. A special Jones vs. Pettus After Dark presentation will follow the main event on Golden Boy’s YouTube channel.

Amari Jones Focused on Making a Statement

For Jones, Friday’s appearance represents more than another opportunity to preserve his undefeated record. With 15 knockouts in 17 professional victories, the rising middleweight has established himself as an emerging force in the division, and another convincing performance could help move him closer to championship consideration.

However, Jones understands that an impressive record and championship aspirations mean little without delivering inside the ring. During Wednesday’s press conference, he emphasized the importance of approaching Pettus with the same intensity that has carried him through his professional career.

Pettus, meanwhile, has made it clear that he does not intend to serve as another steppingstone. The experienced contender believes his combination of toughness, experience and determination presents a challenge Jones has yet to encounter.

The contrasting stakes add intrigue to the main event. Jones is fighting to maintain momentum toward a world championship, while Pettus has an opportunity to secure the kind of upset that could immediately elevate his standing in the middleweight division.

Gabriela Fundora Returns to Defend Undisputed Championship

The championship stakes extend to the co-main event, where Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora (18-0, 10 KOs) returns to defend her undisputed flyweight championship against Jasmina Zapotoczna (10-1).

Fundora, a Coachella Valley native, holds the WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine flyweight titles and has emerged as one of boxing’s most accomplished champions. Fighting close to home provides another opportunity for the undefeated titleholder to showcase her abilities while continuing to build an already impressive championship résumé.

Zapotoczna, originally from Poland and fighting out of Yorkshire, England, enters the 10-round championship contest with a different perspective. A former European female flyweight titleholder, she has worked her way through the sport without the promotional advantages available to many established contenders.

For Zapotoczna, the showdown represents the culmination of years of sacrifice and an opportunity to capture multiple world championships in a single night. While Fundora enters as the established champion, her challenger insists that her journey has prepared her for the biggest fight of her career.

The championship bout is presented in association with Sampson Boxing.

Unbeaten Prospects Highlight Deep DAZN Undercard

Beyond the two featured contests, Golden Boy has assembled a substantial lineup of undefeated prospects and developing contenders looking to make their mark on a major boxing platform.

Bakersfield knockout artist Joel Iriarte (11-0, 10 KOs) will put his unbeaten record on the line against Panama’s Darvin Galeano (15-4, 9 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight contest. Iriarte has finished 10 of his first 11 professional opponents, making his continued development one of the more intriguing storylines on the card.

Another highly regarded prospect, Cayden Griffiths (9-0, 8 KOs), faces Jean Rivera Pacheco (10-3, 1 KO) of San Juan, Puerto Rico, in an eight-round super welterweight matchup. Griffiths has demonstrated considerable finishing ability early in his career and will look to maintain that momentum against an opponent with additional professional experience.

Opening the DAZN broadcast, undefeated Uzbek Olympian Ruslan Abdullaev (5-0, 3 KOs) will meet Juan Meza Angulo (9-3, 6 KOs) in an eight-round contest for the WBA Continental Gold super lightweight title. The matchup gives Abdullaev an opportunity to add a regional championship to his growing professional résumé.

The preliminary portion of the event will feature several additional matchups, including unbeaten Syracuse middleweight Amir Anderson (8-0, 6 KOs) against Romania’s Daniel Buciuc (16-3, 6 KOs) in an eight-round contest.

In another eight-round matchup, Victor “El Tornado” Morales (20-1-1, 10 KOs) of Vancouver, British Columbia, meets undefeated Coachella Valley standout Leonardo “Bazooka” Sanchez (11-0, 9 KOs) at lightweight. The pairing matches Morales’ professional experience against Sanchez’s unbeaten record and growing reputation.

Amarillo’s Javier Meza (6-0, 3 KOs) will face Hartford’s Jonathan Figueroa (8-2, 7 KOs) in a six-round super lightweight contest, while Phoenix prospect Sebastian “Lil Beast” Mitry (7-0, 6 KOs) makes his Golden Boy debut against Oregon’s Anthony Alvarado (9-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round middleweight bout.

Opening the night’s action, Las Vegas welterweight David Lopez (9-0, 6 KOs) faces Guadalajara’s Alan Crisosto (12-7, 8 KOs) in a scheduled six-round contest.

Golden Boy’s After Dark Showcase Adds Two More Attractions

The action will continue beyond the DAZN main event with a special edition of Jones vs. Pettus After Dark, streaming on the Golden Boy YouTube channel.

Coachella Valley favorite Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores (20-2-1, 16 KOs) returns to action against Rashib Valadez (25-6-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-round super bantamweight bout. Flores has built a strong following in the region, and his appearance provides another local attraction for fans attending the event at Fantasy Springs.

Also featured will be undefeated Las Vegas lightweight Demler Zamora (17-0, 11 KOs), who faces Mexico City’s Ruben Garcia (25-8-2, 11 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round contest.

With championship stakes, undefeated prospects and local favorites spread throughout the lineup, Friday’s event offers a comprehensive look at several fighters attempting to establish themselves at different stages of their careers.

Card and bout order subject to change.

Jones vs. Pettus Final Press Conference Quotes

The main-event fighters and undisputed flyweight championship participants shared their thoughts ahead of Friday’s showdown.

Amari Jones — Top Middleweight Contender

“He’s saying what he’s supposed to say. He’s here to compete, but I’m a hell of a competitor, and come Friday night, none of that matters to me. Nobody chases the Reaper. The Reaper chases you, and when he gets you, it’s over. I’ve put in a lot of work, been tested by some of the best champions in sparring, and I’m more than confident in my skills and what I bring to the table. I’m in line for a world title, but if I don’t get past this guy and look good doing it, I can kiss those dreams goodbye. My focus is to win dominantly and prove beyond a reasonable doubt that I’m 100 percent ready for a world title.”

DeAundre “Dixianimal” Pettus — Middleweight Contender

“When I got the call to fight Amari Jones, I knew it was a great opportunity to get myself back in the conversation and pull off a big upset. Amari is a good fighter, and he’s fundamentally sound, but I don’t think he’s ever fought anybody like me before. I’m not one of those washed-up guys. I’m the real deal. I love the bright lights and big fights, and that’s exactly what I’m here for. I’m excited for the opportunity to prove myself on Friday night.”

Gabriela Fundora — Undisputed Flyweight Champion

“This is our fourth title defense, so this is nothing new to us. We know what we have to do, and that’s put in the work on Friday night. I want to thank DAZN, Sampson Boxing, Eric Gomez and Oscar De La Hoya for once again giving me the opportunity to fight on this incredible platform alongside Amari Jones. Come Friday night, we’re going to put on another great performance and show everyone what Gabriela Fundora is all about.

“My goal right now is to get one more fight in and reach five successful title defenses because, according to the WBO rules, that’s what you need to earn the WBO ring. I already have the WBA ring, the IBF ring and a WBC bracelet. All I need is that WBO ring so I can be like Thanos and collect them all! That’s something I really want to accomplish. After that, who knows how far I can go? Right now, I’m comfortable where I’m at and focused on continuing to defend my titles.”

Jasmina Zapotoczna — Former European Female Flyweight Titleholder

“This is the fight of my life, and I’ve worked incredibly hard to get to this moment. Some people might think I’m just another easy opponent for Gabriela Fundora because I’m not a big name, but they don’t know the journey I’ve been through. I came from another country, fought my way up in the UK without a promoter, and won my titles as the away fighter. Nothing has ever been handed to me. I earned my WBO International and European titles through years of hard work and sacrifice. The natural next step is a world title, and Gabriela happens to have all the belts. That’s not my fault — if anything, it makes this opportunity even bigger. I’ve earned my place here, and I’m ready to put on a show Friday night.”

Fight Week: A Pivotal Night for Rising Contenders

Friday’s event carries implications beyond the results of a single main event. For Jones, another dominant performance could reinforce his argument for a world title opportunity, particularly in a middleweight division where emerging contenders are constantly competing for recognition.

Fundora has an opportunity to continue her reign as undisputed champion while pursuing the personal milestones she outlined at Wednesday’s press conference. Meanwhile, Zapotoczna and Pettus enter with the motivation that accompanies the opportunity to upset established favorites.

For the younger fighters filling out the card, appearances on DAZN and Golden Boy’s digital platforms offer valuable exposure as they continue their development.

The central question, however, remains whether Jones can deliver the kind of statement victory that moves him closer to his championship ambitions, or whether Pettus can turn Friday night into the defining performance of his career.

Jones vs. Pettus takes place Friday, November 20, at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, streaming live on DAZN.

Jones vs. Pettus is a 12-round fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The fight is scheduled for Friday, November 20 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. and will be streamed live worldwide on DAZN.

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