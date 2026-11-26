For years, Agit Kabayel was one of the most overlooked contenders in heavyweight boxing. He remained undefeated, collected regional championships and quietly built a respectable résumé while the division’s biggest names dominated the headlines. Now, after a series of career-changing victories, the German heavyweight finds himself in a position where the rest of the division is chasing him.

Kabayel will make the first defense of his WBC heavyweight world championship against undefeated Albanian challenger Nelson Hysa on Saturday, November 28, at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany. The Queensberry Promotions event will be broadcast live on DAZN, bringing heavyweight championship boxing back to a stadium that hosted Tyson Fury’s historic victory over Wladimir Klitschko exactly 11 years earlier.

Kabayel enters with a perfect 27-0 record and 19 knockouts, while Hysa brings an equally unbeaten record of 25-0 with 23 knockouts. Although their professional résumés suggest a considerable difference in the quality of opposition they have faced, Hysa’s punching power makes him an opponent Kabayel cannot afford to underestimate.

For Kabayel, Saturday is an opportunity to establish his authority as a world champion. For the 42-year-old Hysa, it represents a remarkable opportunity to reach the summit of heavyweight boxing after turning professional relatively late in life.

Agit Kabayel vs. Nelson Hysa: Tale of the Tape

Agit Kabayel Nelson Hysa Age 34 42 Nationality German Albanian Height 6’3″ 6’3″–6’5″* Reach 80″ 78″–80″* Professional record 27-0 25-0 Knockouts 19 23 KO percentage 70.4% 92% Stance Orthodox Orthodox Status WBC Champion Challenger

Published height and reach measurements for Hysa vary by source.

The most interesting numbers are not necessarily the undefeated records or knockout percentages. Kabayel is eight years younger and has spent considerably more time competing against internationally recognized heavyweight contenders. Hysa has the higher knockout percentage, but Saturday represents a substantial increase in competition.

Agit Kabayel Earned His Place Among the Heavyweight Elite

Kabayel’s rise has been one of the more refreshing developments in modern heavyweight boxing. In a division where promotional influence and commercial appeal can sometimes determine opportunities as much as performances, Kabayel built his position by defeating increasingly dangerous opponents.

His breakthrough came in December 2023 when he stopped previously undefeated Arslanbek Makhmudov in the fourth round. Makhmudov had developed a reputation as one of the division’s most intimidating punchers, but Kabayel exposed his limitations through disciplined movement, intelligent pressure and sustained attacks to the body.

Kabayel followed that performance by stopping Frank Sanchez, another undefeated contender whose technical ability had made him a difficult opponent to match. His sixth-round knockout of Zhilei Zhang in February 2025 secured the interim WBC heavyweight championship and provided further evidence that Kabayel belonged among the division’s elite.

After stopping Damian Knyba in January, Kabayel was elevated to full WBC champion in June when Oleksandr Usyk relinquished the title. Although he did not defeat Usyk to become champion, Kabayel’s recent accomplishments make it difficult to argue that he has not earned his position.

Saturday begins a new chapter. Rather than being the dangerous contender others would prefer to avoid, Kabayel is now the champion responsible for defending his place at the top.

Why Agit Kabayel Can Win

Kabayel’s greatest strength is his ability to systematically dismantle opponents rather than relying exclusively on traditional heavyweight punching power. His body attack has become one of the most effective weapons in the division, particularly against larger opponents who are accustomed to controlling fights through their size and physical strength.

Against Zhang, Kabayel demonstrated how intelligent pressure can neutralize a dangerous puncher. Despite the considerable threat coming back at him, Kabayel continued investing in body punches, gradually reducing Zhang’s mobility and effectiveness before producing the finish.

That approach could be particularly important against Hysa. At 42, the Albanian challenger may find maintaining his explosiveness increasingly difficult if Kabayel establishes a consistent attack downstairs. The champion does not need to test Hysa’s power through unnecessary exchanges when he has the technical ability to create safer opportunities.

Kabayel also possesses underrated defensive skills. He can close distance without immediately exposing himself, work effectively inside and maintain his composure when opponents attempt to disrupt his rhythm. His experience against Makhmudov, Sanchez and Zhang provides a foundation that Hysa has not yet established against comparable professional opposition.

Keys to Victory for Kabayel

The champion should establish his jab early and use it to create opportunities for body punches. Hysa’s knockout record suggests that exchanging recklessly during the opening rounds would introduce unnecessary risk, particularly when both fighters are fresh.

Kabayel should also resist the temptation to chase an impressive knockout in front of his home supporters. His recent success has come through disciplined, calculated aggression. If he maintains that approach, he can force Hysa to work at an uncomfortable pace while limiting the challenger’s opportunities to land a decisive counter.

Nelson Hysa’s Unconventional Road to a World Championship

Nelson Hysa is not the typical undefeated heavyweight challenging for his first world title. At an age when many fighters are considering retirement, Hysa is preparing for the most significant night of his professional career.

The Albanian spent years competing as an amateur before turning professional in 2022. Since then, he has maintained an unusually active schedule, accumulating 25 victories in approximately four and a half years. His 23 knockout wins have helped establish his reputation as a dangerous puncher, while his recent second-round stoppage of Thomas Narmo in London increased his international exposure.

Hysa’s opportunity also carries national significance. Saturday’s championship fight falls on Albanian Independence Day, adding another layer of emotion to an already important occasion.

There are legitimate questions about the quality of his professional opposition, but his willingness to challenge Kabayel deserves recognition. Heavyweight boxing has no shortage of contenders talking about championship opportunities while waiting for favorable circumstances. Hysa has accepted a difficult assignment against an undefeated champion in his home country.

Why Nelson Hysa Can Win

Heavyweight boxing has always been the division where a single punch can overturn months of preparation and years of carefully constructed expectations. Hysa’s 92 percent knockout rate does not establish that he is a better puncher than Kabayel’s previous opponents, but it does suggest that his power must be respected.

Hysa’s best opportunity may come before Kabayel establishes his preferred rhythm. The challenger needs to make the champion uncomfortable entering punching range, using his jab and straight right hand to discourage the sustained forward pressure that has defined Kabayel’s recent performances.

There is also value in Hysa’s extensive amateur background. Although his professional career began late, he is not inexperienced in the sport itself. His years of amateur competition could help him remain composed in an environment unlike anything he has encountered as a professional.

The greatest challenge will be preventing Kabayel from turning the matchup into an extended physical battle. Hysa has stopped most of his opponents, but relying on an early knockout against a technically accomplished world champion would be a dangerous strategy. He must demonstrate that he can remain effective even when his first significant punches do not produce the desired result.

Keys to Victory for Hysa

Hysa needs to establish distance and make Kabayel work for every opportunity to attack the body. Allowing the champion to move inside consistently would place the challenger in precisely the type of fight Kabayel prefers.

The Albanian must also remain disciplined when he lands something significant. Rather than exhausting himself chasing a finish, Hysa should maintain his positioning and continue looking for openings. Conserving energy while making Kabayel respect his power could become increasingly important if the fight reaches the later rounds.

The Heavyweight Division After Oleksandr Usyk

The significance of Saturday’s fight extends beyond the WBC championship. Usyk’s decision to relinquish his heavyweight belts has created a division with multiple champions, competing promotional interests and numerous possibilities for future unification fights.

Kabayel has an opportunity to become one of the central figures in that new landscape. Unlike some heavyweights whose championship credentials depend heavily on reputation or commercial appeal, his recent victories provide a credible argument that he belongs near the very top of the division.

The challenge now is maintaining that position. A convincing first defense would strengthen Kabayel’s case for major championship fights in 2027 and potentially create opportunities against names such as Daniel Dubois, Moses Itauma and other leading heavyweights.

A Hysa victory, however, would produce one of the biggest heavyweight surprises in recent years and introduce an entirely unexpected figure into the championship picture. At 42, becoming world champion after fewer than five years as a professional would represent an extraordinary accomplishment.

Three Undercard Fighters to Watch

Aloys Junior

British cruiserweight Aloys Junior enters Saturday at 12-1 with nine knockouts and faces experienced German contender Arthur Mann, who brings a 23-6 record with 14 stoppages.

Junior has developed a reputation as an explosive puncher, but Mann provides the type of experienced opposition necessary to determine whether those physical tools can translate into success at a higher level. A strong performance on an international championship card would help Junior establish himself as a cruiserweight worth following closely in 2027.

Gleb Bakshi

Former amateur world champion and Olympic bronze medalist Gleb Bakshi continues his professional development against Germany’s Serhat Parlak. Bakshi enters undefeated at 7-0 with five knockouts, while Parlak brings an 8-1 record.

Bakshi’s amateur credentials suggest considerable potential, particularly in a middleweight division that continues to search for new stars. Saturday offers another opportunity to evaluate how effectively his technical foundation is translating into professional boxing and whether he is ready for increasingly challenging opposition.

Granit Shala

With the heavyweight championship occupying the main event, Granit Shala’s matchup against undefeated Icelandic heavyweight Kolbeinn Kristinsson deserves additional attention.

Shala enters at 18-2 with seven knockouts, while Kristinsson brings a perfect 20-0 record with 14 stoppages. For Shala, defeating an unbeaten opponent would be an important step toward rebuilding momentum. Kristinsson, meanwhile, has an opportunity to strengthen his own credentials on one of the biggest European heavyweight cards of the year.

How to Watch Agit Kabayel vs. Nelson Hysa

Date: Saturday, November 28, 2026

Venue: Merkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf, Germany

Championship: WBC Heavyweight World Title

Broadcast: DAZN

Main card: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

Estimated main-event ring walks: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

Main-event timing is subject to the duration of the supporting bouts.

Final Word

Agit Kabayel’s journey from overlooked European contender to heavyweight world champion has been built through patience, persistence and a willingness to face opponents capable of derailing his career. Saturday gives him the opportunity to demonstrate that becoming champion was not the culmination of that journey, but the beginning of something larger.

Nelson Hysa arrives with a very different story. His late entry into professional boxing, undefeated record and impressive finishing percentage have created an opportunity that few would have anticipated when he turned professional in 2022. Regardless of the difference in competition between the two men, Hysa brings enough power to make complacency a dangerous proposition.

The heavyweight division is entering a period of transition, and Kabayel has positioned himself to become one of its defining figures. His first championship defense will offer another indication of whether he can turn that position into a sustained reign.

For Hysa, Saturday represents the opportunity of a lifetime. For Kabayel, it is the first step toward establishing a championship legacy of his own.