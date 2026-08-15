Fight Week Pound-for-Pound Top 20: Inoue Reigns, Usyk No. 2, Shakur and Bam Close In

Pound-for-pound rankings are supposed to answer one simple question that rarely produces a simple answer:

If every boxer were the same size, who would be the best fighter in the world?

At Fight Week, we aren’t ranking fighters based solely on belts, popularity or undefeated records. Our pound-for-pound rankings consider quality of opposition, recent performances, accomplishments across weight divisions, dominance, technical ability, activity and the eye test.

That makes this the Fight Week Top 20, not a copy of another publication’s rankings and not a sanctioning body’s list.

As of August 2026, one fighter has separated himself from the field.

Record: 33-0, 27 KOs

There is a new standard in pound-for-pound boxing, and his name is Naoya “The Monster” Inoue.

Inoue combines speed, accuracy, technique, timing and devastating punching power in a way few fighters can match. His May victory over previously unbeaten Junto Nakatani strengthened an already extraordinary résumé and solidified his position at the top of the FightWeek rankings.

Inoue doesn’t simply beat elite opponents. He frequently dismantles them.

For now, The Monster is the man to beat.

FightWeek Ranking: #1

Record: 25-0, 16 KOs

What Usyk has accomplished while competing against substantially larger men remains remarkable.

An undisputed champion at cruiserweight before conquering the heavyweight division, Usyk has built one of the best résumés of his generation while remaining undefeated.

His combination of footwork, conditioning, intelligence, timing and adaptability makes him one of the most difficult fighters in boxing to solve.

There is a legitimate argument for Usyk at No. 1.

We simply believe Inoue’s combination of recent dominance and sustained activity gives him the narrow edge.

FightWeek Ranking: #2

Record: 25-0, 11 KOs

Shakur Stevenson may be the most technically difficult fighter in boxing to beat.

His dominant victory over Teofimo Lopez at junior welterweight demonstrated that Stevenson’s defensive brilliance and ring intelligence translate against elite opposition as he moves through divisions.

Stevenson’s ability to control distance, neutralize offense and dictate the pace of a fight is exceptional.

The criticism has always centered on entertainment value and finishing ability.

But pound-for-pound rankings aren’t popularity contests.

On pure boxing ability, Shakur belongs near the very top.

FightWeek Ranking: #3

Record: 24-0, 17 KOs

Nobody in the FightWeek Top 20 may be putting together an elite résumé faster than Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez.

Rodriguez has already demonstrated that he can combine elite boxing ability with legitimate finishing power, and his move into the bantamweight division only adds another chapter to his rapidly expanding résumé.

Bam is technically excellent, aggressive without being reckless and increasingly dangerous as fights progress.

The gap between Rodriguez and Stevenson is extremely small.

And the dream matchup is obvious:

Naoya Inoue vs. Jesse Rodriguez.

That fight could eventually determine boxing’s pound-for-pound king.

FightWeek Ranking: #4

Record: 32-0, 26 KOs

David Benavidez spent years chasing the biggest possible fights at super middleweight.

Instead of waiting forever, he moved up.

And kept winning.

Benavidez brings relentless pressure, tremendous combination punching, size, stamina and an increasingly impressive ability to carry his attack into heavier divisions.

At 32-0 with 26 knockouts, Benavidez isn’t simply one of boxing’s biggest attractions.

He’s one of its best fighters.

FightWeek Ranking: #5

Record: 25-1, 12 KOs

Bivol remains one of the purest technicians in boxing.

His footwork, distance control, defense, balance and ability to maintain discipline for 12 rounds make him extremely difficult to defeat.

The record contains one loss, but pound-for-pound rankings shouldn’t automatically punish a fighter for taking elite-level fights.

Bivol’s résumé and proven ability against world-class opposition keep him comfortably inside FightWeek’s Top 10.

FightWeek Ranking: #6

Record: 36-0, 32 KOs

The question surrounding Boots Ennis was never talent.

It was résumé.

That résumé is beginning to catch up.

Ennis’ seventh-round stoppage of Xander Zayas in June gave him another significant victory and reinforced what boxing observers have believed for years: Boots is special.

He can box orthodox or southpaw, attack from multiple angles and finish opponents with either hand.

At 36-0 with 32 knockouts, Ennis may only be beginning his run toward the top of this list.

FightWeek Ranking: #7

Record: 33-0, 15 KOs, 1 NC

Devin Haney’s résumé deserves more respect than it sometimes receives.

Haney has won major titles across multiple weight classes and answered questions about his future by outboxing dangerous puncher Brian Norman Jr. to capture a welterweight championship.

Haney isn’t a devastating puncher, but his jab, distance control, preparation and ability to execute a game plan remain elite.

At only 27, there could still be several chapters left in his career.

FightWeek Ranking: #8

Record: 32-1, 24 KOs

Yes, Nakatani now has a loss.

It came against Naoya Inoue.

That matters.

Losing competitively to the best pound-for-pound fighter in boxing shouldn’t erase everything Nakatani accomplished before the fight.

At 32-1 with 24 knockouts, he remains a dangerous, technically gifted fighter with excellent power.

Elite fighters shouldn’t be afraid to fight elite fighters because a loss will destroy their ranking.

Nakatani stays in our Top 10.

FightWeek Ranking: #9

Record: 63-3-2, 39 KOs

Canelo isn’t the pound-for-pound king anymore.

That doesn’t mean his résumé suddenly disappears.

Championships across four weight divisions, years competing against world-class opposition and more than 60 professional victories still carry significant weight.

At this stage of his career, Canelo has been passed by several younger fighters.

But until someone outside our Top 10 builds a better overall case, Alvarez remains here.

FightWeek Ranking: #10

Record: 30-0, 23 KOs

The undefeated Australian has established himself as the premier cruiserweight in boxing. Opetaia has power, athleticism and increasingly impressive championship experience.

FightWeek Ranking: #11

Record: 15-0, 12 KOs

Don’t overlook fighters because they compete in boxing’s smallest divisions.

Collazo has been sensational. The Puerto Rican champion combines speed, pressure and surprising finishing power, including 12 knockouts in only 15 professional victories.

FightWeek Ranking: #12

Record: 24-0, 22 KOs

Few elite fighters carry a more intimidating knockout percentage.

Ortiz remains undefeated and possesses genuine fight-changing power. Another signature victory could send him directly into FightWeek’s Top 10.

FightWeek Ranking: #13

Record: 28-0, 24 KOs

Espinoza has quietly become one of boxing’s most dangerous champions.

At 28-0 with 24 knockouts, his combination of unusual size for the featherweight division and aggressive offensive style makes him an extremely difficult matchup.

FightWeek Ranking: #14

Record: 24-1-1, 16 KOs

The towering junior middleweight continues to improve.

Fundora has developed from an intriguing physical anomaly into a legitimate elite fighter, and his willingness to exchange despite his enormous reach makes him one of boxing’s most entertaining champions.

FightWeek Ranking: #15

Record: 25-3, 12 KOs

Foster’s record doesn’t tell the entire story.

He remains one of the best pure boxers around 130 pounds and strengthened his position with his victory over Raymond Ford.

Three losses keep him outside the Top 15, but his current form earns him a place in the FightWeek Top 20.

FightWeek Ranking: #16

Record: 25-0, 17 KOs

Muratalla continues climbing.

His August victory over Robson Conceicao moved him to 25-0 and further established him as one of the world’s premier lightweights.

The next step is a defining fight against another elite fighter in the division.

FightWeek Ranking: #17

Record: 19-0, 14 KOs

Smith made a significant statement by stopping the dangerous Subriel Matias.

He’s undefeated, powerful and increasingly difficult to dismiss as simply another contender.

The junior welterweight division is loaded, which means Smith should have opportunities to climb quickly.

FightWeek Ranking: #18

Record: 40-2-1

Navarrete’s awkward style, punching power and championship résumé continue to make him one of boxing’s most accomplished active fighters.

He isn’t always pretty.

He is almost always difficult to fight.

His body of work earns him a place in the FightWeek Top 20.

FightWeek Ranking: #19

Record: 15-0, 10 KOs

This is the projection pick in our inaugural Top 20.

Davis doesn’t yet have the résumé of everyone above him, but the combination of talent, speed, athleticism and rapid development is impossible to ignore.

He needs another major victory to move substantially higher.

The ability is already there.

FightWeek Ranking: #20

Rank Fighter Record 1 Naoya Inoue 33-0, 27 KOs 2 Oleksandr Usyk 25-0, 16 KOs 3 Shakur Stevenson 25-0, 11 KOs 4 Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez 24-0, 17 KOs 5 David Benavidez 32-0, 26 KOs 6 Dmitry Bivol 25-1, 12 KOs 7 Jaron “Boots” Ennis 36-0, 32 KOs 8 Devin Haney 33-0, 15 KOs, 1 NC 9 Junto Nakatani 32-1, 24 KOs 10 Canelo Alvarez 63-3-2, 39 KOs 11 Jai Opetaia 30-0, 23 KOs 12 Oscar Collazo 15-0, 12 KOs 13 Vergil Ortiz Jr. 24-0, 22 KOs 14 Rafael Espinoza 28-0, 24 KOs 15 Sebastian Fundora 24-1-1, 16 KOs 16 O’Shaquie Foster 25-3, 12 KOs 17 Raymond Muratalla 25-0, 17 KOs 18 Dalton Smith 19-0, 14 KOs 19 Emanuel Navarrete 40-2-1 20 Keyshawn Davis 15-0, 10 KOs

Abdullah Mason, Brian Norman Jr., Agit Kabayel, Teofimo Lopez and William Zepeda are among the fighters knocking on the door.

One major victory could completely reshape the bottom half of these rankings.

And that’s exactly how pound-for-pound rankings should work.

For now, FightWeek has Naoya Inoue on top.

Usyk has perhaps the strongest argument for the position. Stevenson may be boxing’s most technically gifted fighter. Bam Rodriguez is coming fast. Benavidez and Boots Ennis continue to build their cases.

But until somebody takes it from him, The Monster owns the FightWeek pound-for-pound crown.

Agree? Disagree? Who is too high, who is too low and who did we leave out?

Sound off in the comments.

The FightWeek Pound-for-Pound Top 20 is an independent editorial ranking and is not affiliated with any sanctioning organization. Rankings will be updated as major fights and results change the boxing landscape.