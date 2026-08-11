Former Super Welterweight World Champion Abass Baraou Signs Promotional Contract with Top Rank

LAS VEGAS — Former super welterweight world champion Abass Baraou has signed a multi-year promotional contract with Top Rank.

The Germany-born fighter of Togolese descent will return against Giovani Santillan on Friday, Sept. 11, in Oceanside, California.

“Abass Baraou’s recent performances speak for themselves,” said Top Rank President Todd duBoef. “He defied the odds by dominating Yoenis Tellez for the interim world title, was soon elevated to full champion, and came within a narrow split decision of unifying titles against Xander Zayas in January. Abass remains one of the division’s top fighters, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Top Rank as he pursues another championship reign.”

Baraou said, “Signing with Top Rank is a huge step in my career. I’ve always believed I belong on the biggest stage, and now I have the right team behind me to chase the biggest fights in boxing. Top Rank has a history of building champions, and I’m proud to join that legacy. I’m grateful for this opportunity, but this is only the beginning. My goal is clear: become world champion again.”

Baraou (17-2, 9 KOs) turned pro in 2018 following a standout amateur career that included gold at the 2017 European Championships and bronze at the World Championships. After a 2020 split decision loss to former world champion Jack Culcay, Baraou reeled off eight consecutive wins, highlighted by last August’s upset of the previously unbeaten Tellez for the WBA interim title. Baraou punctuated the unanimous points triumph with a knockdown in the closing seconds of the 12th stanza. He was then elevated to full champion the following month after Terence Crawford vacated the title. That set the stage for January’s unification showdown against WBO champion Xander Zayas, who edged Baraou via split decision.