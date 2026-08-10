JOE HAND PROMOTIONS BRINGS AEW ALL IN: LONDON TO BARS AND RESTAURANTS NATIONWIDE

PHILADELPHIA (AUGUST 10, 2026) – Joe Hand Promotions, the nation’s premier distributor of premium sports content to commercial establishments, today announced that AEW All In: London will be available live to bars and restaurants nationwide on Sunday, August 30, 2026. Wrestling fans across the country can find a participating venue near them by visiting the FANZO Bar Finder.

AEW All In: London, the flagship pay-per-view event of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), returns to the iconic Wembley Stadium in London, England on August 30 for its fourth installment. Regarded as one of AEW’s premier annual events, All In has set attendance records and established itself as one of the most anticipated events in professional wrestling. The event begins at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT and features AEW World Champion Kenny Omega defending his title against 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament winner Will Ospreay in the main event. Also on the card, Mercedes Moné — winner of the 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament — challenges Willow Nightingale for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

In addition to AEW All In: London, all AEW pay-per-view events are available through a Joe Hand Promotions subscription, which recently hit an all-time high in venue participation, providing commercial establishments with a consistent calendar of premium professional wrestling entertainment year-round.

Bar and restaurant owners now also have access to the WatchAEW FAST Channel — a free, always-on channel featuring pre-selected AEW content that is continuously running — available now through the Joe Hand Promotions app. Bar owners can call 1-800-557-4263 for more information on accessing the channel.

“We are proud to serve as the exclusive commercial distributor of AEW programming to bars and restaurants nationwide,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President of Joe Hand Promotions. “The number of AEW subscribers has recently reached an all-time high, which we attribute to the entertaining content being delivered and the high-quality experience we provide to our customers, regardless of their signal provider. AEW All In: London is a tremendous event, and with the addition of the free WatchAEW FAST Channel on the Joe Hand Promotions app, we are excited to provide value that consistently drives traffic to commercial establishments.”

With over 50 years of experience in distributing sports and entertainment programming, Joe Hand Promotions is the nation’s premier distributor of premium sports content to sports bars, casual-dining restaurants, casinos, military bases, and universities, including thousands of venues in the United States.

Sports venues, bars, restaurants and other locations where fans gather can schedule showings in their location by contacting Joe Hand Promotions at 1-800-557-4263 or visiting www.joehandpromotions.com.

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, All Elite Wrestling is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion that presents more than 100 live events a year around the world and features a world-class roster that injects new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and simulcasts on HBO Max, AEW Collision airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcasts on HBO Max. For more info, check out X.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW.

About Joe Hand Promotions

Founded in 1971, Joe Hand Promotions is the nation’s premier distributor of premium sports content to commercial establishments, including bars, restaurants, and casinos. JHP has been a trusted partner for decades to brands such as the UFC, WWE, DAZN, AEW, Premier Boxing Champions, and others, delivering premium viewing experiences to fans while creating value for venue owners across the country.