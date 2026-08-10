Dina Thorslund Defeats Cherneka Johnson by Unanimous Decision to Become Undisputed Bantamweight World Champion

Credit: Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – At Most Valuable Promotions’ MVPW-05 tonight, MVP and Denmark’s Dina Thorslund (25-0, 9 KOs) regained her crown at the top of the 118lb division as she became the new undisputed bantamweight world champion with a dominant unanimous decision victory (100-90 x3) over MVP and Australia’s first-ever undisputed world champion in the four-belt era Cherneka Johnson (19-3, 8 KOs). The highly anticipated main event of MVPW-05 took place at Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida, live on ESPN and the ESPN App. Across the 10-round championship bout at 118 lbs, Thorslund set the pace, consistently putting together combinations and connecting with powerful right hands as Johnson looked to counter and attack the body. Thorslund took firm control in the middle rounds, landing a flush right hand in the fourth round and another that snapped Johnson’s head back in the fifth round. Ultimately, Thorslund’s clinical attack proved unbeatable as she dominated to the closing bell. The victory marked the culmination of a journey that began more than a year earlier, when Thorslund was originally slated to face Johnson in July 2025 on Taylor vs. Serrano 3 for the undisputed crown, before withdrawing due to pregnancy that ended in a tragic miscarriage. In a post-fight interview with Sibley Scoles, Thorslund was joined by her son as she reflected on the emotional road back to the ring and her journey to undisputed champion status. Thorslund’s dominant showing of perseverance earned her half of MVP’s Performance of the Night Bonus Presented by Caribe Royale Resort, as she split the $20,000 award with Tamm Thibeault.

As the main card opened, MVP honored late boxer Hannah Rapp and her family with a moving 10-bell moment of remembrance. Women’s boxing legend Christy Martin joined the tribute, presenting the Rapp family with an honorary WBC championship belt. Other notable attendees at MVPW-05 included MVP CEO John Martin, Orlando Magic Head Coach Sean Sweeney, MVP champions Tiara Brown, Yokasta Valle, Skye Nicolson, Shadasia Green, MVP’s #1 bantamweight contender Brittany Sims, and PFL #1-ranked MMA flyweight Dakota Ditcheva.

In a blood-soaked co-main event, MVP’s Tamm Thibeault (5-0, 3 KOs) became one of the fastest-rising prospects to world champion in boxing history, defeating MVP and Australia’s Desley Robinson (12-4, 4 KOs) in their 10-round bout at 160 lbs to become the new unified WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine middleweight world champion, in just Thibeault’s fifth pro fight. Thibeault also became the fastest in pro boxing history to win a Ring Magazine belt, male or female, besting the prior record of seven professional fights. The two-time Canadian Olympian and amateur world champion took control from the opening round, using her reach and powerful left hand to repeatedly pressure Robinson to the ropes and wobble the defending champion in the second, third, and fifth rounds. Robinson found moments of success as she pressed forward in the bloody later rounds, but Thibeault remained in control through the final bell to earn a clear-cut unanimous decision win (100-90 x3). In her post-fight interview with Scoles, Robinson congratulated Thibeault on the victory, revealing that Thibeault gave her the first bloody nose of her 22-year boxing career. Thibeault joined Dina Thorslund to split MVP’s Performance of the Night Bonus, taking home $10,000.

Also on the main card, MVP and Ontario, Canada’s #7 IBF and #8 WBA contender Amanda Galle (13-1-1, 1 KO) established herself as a key contender to watch in the super flyweight 115lb division as she earned a commanding UD victory (78-74, 80-72 x2) over MVP and Dallas, Texas’s former world champion Shurretta Metcalf (15-6-1, 2 KOs). Despite Metcalf’s 10-inch reach advantage, Galle consistently closed the distance and found success on the inside, using her jab and combinations to pressure Metcalf and take control of the fight. Galle continued to push forward in the later rounds, rocking Metcalf with a right hand in the fifth round and repeatedly showcasing her expertise to the final bell. The bout marked both fighters’ first outing at 115 lbs after each recently contended for the undisputed world championship at 118lbs.

Opening the main card, MVP’s young Puerto Rican sensation Krystal Rosado (10-1, 2 KOs) earned a dominant unanimous decision victory (80-72 x3) over Mexico City, Mexico’s Alondra Hernandez (11-3, 2 KOs) in their eight-round bantamweight bout at 118 lbs. Rosado used her footwork and straight punches to control the range as Hernandez pressed forward and targeted the body. Rosado consistently landed the sharper counters and took control of the later rounds behind her uppercut and right hand, securing her victory on all three of the judges’ scorecards.

MVP’s undefeated Puerto Rican standout Jan Paul Rivera (16-0, 7 KOs) closed out the preliminary card with a commanding unanimous decision victory (80-72, 79-73 x2) over Mexico City, Mexico’s Ruben Garcia (25-8-2, 11 KOs) in their eight-round junior lightweight bout at 132 lbs. Rivera established his jab early and maintained control throughout the fight, making consistent hits to the body and keeping a steady volume across all eight rounds. Garcia found moments of success attacking the body in the middle rounds, but Rivera continued to dictate the pace and outwork Garcia through the final bell to preserve his perfect professional record.

Also on the preliminary card, undefeated Cuban heavyweight Dainier Pero (14-0, 11 KOs) retained his WBA Continental USA heavyweight champion title with a dominant third-round TKO victory over Geneva, New York’s Aleem Whitfield (10-2, 6 KOs) at 2:20 in their 10-round heavyweight bout. Pero controlled the action from the opening bell, using his size and power to back Whitfield up while consistently attacking the body before mixing in combinations upstairs. By the third round, Pero had Whitfield cornered and continued landing heavy shots to the head and body with little response, prompting the referee to step in and stop the contest.

MVP’s Sa’Rai Brown-El (2-0) remained undefeated with a unanimous decision victory (59-54, 60-53, 58-55) over Sheyla Moreno (5-1-1, 1 KO) in a physical six-round junior flyweight bout at 108 lbs. Brown-El used her speed and range to counter the forward-pressing Moreno, finding success with clean right hands and combinations to the body, while Moreno continued to apply pressure and work her way inside. The action grew increasingly physical in the middle rounds, with both fighters sustaining visible damage before Moreno was deducted a point for leading with her head in the fifth. Brown-El closed the fight strong to secure the victory following her professional debut victory at MVPW-04 in June 2026.

In a four-round featherweight bout at 126 lbs, Brandon, Florida’s Angelo Hernandez (2-0, 1 KO) remained undefeated with a unanimous decision victory (40-36, 39-37 x2) over Caracas, Venezuela’s Jose Fernandez (2-2, 2 KO). The bad blood between the two was evident from the opening bell, with the pair engaging in a physical battle that featured frequent clinches, a first-round headbutt, and multiple warnings from the referee. Hernandez was the busier fighter throughout, landing combinations to the body and head, while Fernandez found success in the third round, pressing Hernandez with a powerful flurry. Hernandez recovered to close out the four-round contest and earn the decision, with the two competitors embracing at the final bell.

Additionally, Brownsville, Texas’ Sebastian Juarez (12-0, 8 KOs) remained undefeated with a unanimous decision victory (60-54 x3) over Houma, Louisiana’s Rance Ward (9-7-1, 2 KOs) in their six-round middleweight bout at 160 lbs. While Ward found moments of success behind his jab and landed a sharp uppercut in the fifth round, Juarez controlled the action on the inside and consistently worked the body throughout the physical contest, securing his win after going the distance. Opening the preliminary card, Tampa, Florida standout Jadden Addison (3-0, 2 KOs) earned a dominant first-round TKO victory over Brownsville, Texas’ Dionne Ruvalcaba (2-3, 1 KO) at 2:27 in their four-round lightweight bout at 135 lbs. The victory marked Addison’s second consecutive first-round stoppage after he needed just 64 seconds to defeat Zavier Davis at MVPW-04 in June 2026.

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